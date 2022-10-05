Chicago Blackhawks odds listed at 200/1 to win Stanley Cup entering 2022-23 NHL season

It has been a little over three months since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, but it is already time to return to the ice.

The 2022-23 regular season will officially begin this weekend when the Predators and Sharks face each other twice (one on Friday and one on Saturday) in Prague, Czech Republic during the 2022 NHL Global Series.

Yet the rest of the league will officially get started next week, including the Chicago Blackhawks, who open the year at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Avalanche are favored to defend their crown with +400 odds to win the Stanley Cup at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

The Blackhawks are in a completely different place entering the season, as they are priced at 200/1 to win the Stanley Cup. Only the Arizona Coyotes (300/1) have longer odds to win it all entering the new year. These two teams also have the lowest handle in this market at Caesars Sportsbook, though the Blackhawks have received more than double the money of the Coyotes.

Of course, none of this should come as a surprise to those who have been following the team of late. The Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since the 2014-15 campaign.

Coming off a 28-42 season, the Blackhawks named Luke Richardson as the new head coach in late June. Richardson, who was an assistant for the Montreal Canadiens for the past four seasons, is the 40th coach in franchise history.

The betting odds would indicate that fans should embrace a rebuilding year, but an optimistic Blackhawks fan could net a big payday if they decided to take this long-shot bet. A $100 bet at the current odds of 200/1 would result in a $20,000 payout, if the Blackhawks ultimately did come out of nowhere to win the Stanley Cup.

