Week 6 college football betting odds, TV schedule for Oct. 8: TCU-Kansas, Tennessee-LSU, more

By Zach Ewing
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is defended by West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

No. 1 Georgia survived a huge scare as a 31-point favorite in Saturday’s college football action, so the point spreads don’t always mean a lot.

But they do give us a pulse to start with for the week, and a place to get some value bets in before the lines move throughout the week.

In Week 6 of the college football season, the game everyone thought would be the week’s biggest — Alabama-Texas A&M and the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher grudge match. But with A&M already having lost twice and Bama looking vulnerable, particularly with quarterback Bryce Young leaving with an injury Saturday, that one has taken a backseat. Alabama is favored by 23½ points, so not much of a contest is expected.

Likewise, the annual Texas-Oklahoma showdown at the Texas State Fair has lost a lot of luster with four combined losses between the teams. Oklahoma is a 4-point favorite to open.

Instead, eyes turn elsewhere around the country, especially to Lawrence, Kansas, where the nation’s most surprising 5-0 team, the Jayhawks, plays host to another unbeaten in TCU. The Horned Frogs are laying 5 points on the opening line.

Also, No. 7 Tennessee travels to 4-1 LSU, with the Volunteers opening as a 3½-point favorite, and the Pac-12 race will thin out with games between Washington State (4-1) and No. 6 USC (5-0) and between No. 12 Utah (4-1) and UCLA (5-0). USC is favored by 10½ to start, and Utah is a 3½-point road favorite.

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 6 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook.

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

No. 4 Michigan (-23, o/u 59) at Indiana, 11 a.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 8 Tennessee (-3½, o/u 65) at No. 25 LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State (-4½, o/u 61), 11 a.m., SEC Network

No. 17 TCU (-5, o/u 67½) at No. 19 Kansas, 11 a.m. Saturday, FS1

South Florida at No. 24 Cincinnati (-27, o/u 59), 1:30 p.m., ESPN+

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-28, o/u 49), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-10, o/u 67½), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 11 Utah (-3½) at No. 18 UCLA, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 3 Ohio State (-24½, o/u 63) at Michigan State, 3 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 9 Ole Miss (-18, o/u 59½) at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 21 Washington (-13½, o/u 58½) at Arizona State, 3 p.m. Saturday

No. 5 Clemson (-22, o/u 50) at Boston College, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Washington State at No. 6 USC (-10½, o/u 66), 6:30 p.m. Saturday

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-11, o/u 49½), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame (-2½, o/u 52), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest (-15, o/u 67), 6:30 p.m. Saturday

No. 20 Kansas State (-2, o/u 46) at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-23½, o/u 51), 7 p.m. Saturday, CBS

Florida State at No. 14 NC State (-4, o/u 52), 7 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

No. 12 Oregon (-10½, o/u 70½) at Arizona, 7 p.m. Saturday

Other games

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

SMU at Central Florida (-3½, o/u 64½), 6 p.m., ESPN2

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Nebraska (-2, o/u 52) at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Houston at Memphis (-3, o/u 57), 6:30 pm., ESPN2

Colorado State at Nevada (-4, o/u 44), 9:30 p.m., FS1

UNLV at San Jose State (-4, o/u 52½), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Texas (-4, o/u 65) vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 11 a.m., ABC

Missouri at Florida (-10½, o/u 54½), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Louisville (-5, o/u 51) at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan (-4½, o/u 58), 11 a.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Maryland (-3½, o/u 59), 11 a.m., BTN

Buffalo (pick ‘em, o/u 54½) at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Georgia State (-2, o/u 65), 1 p.m.

Akron at Ohio (-11, o/u 60), 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (-14, o/u 43½), 2:30 p.m., ACC Network

Wisconsin (-10, o/u 44) at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN

East Carolina at Tulane (-2½, o/u 53), 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Liberty (-24½, o/u 50½) at UMass, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at UAB (-10, o/u 53), 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa (-4, o/u 47) at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Toledo (-6, o/u 61) at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Kent State (-3½, o/u 57) at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Ball State at Central Michigan (-8½, o/u 63½), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

North Carolina at Miami (-4, o/u 65½), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Duke (-3½, o/u 53) at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UTSA (-4½, o/u 70½), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Air Force (-9½, o/u 55) at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1

Appalachian State (-19, o/u 55½) at Texas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

James Madison (-10½, o/u 57½) at Arkansas State, 6 p.m., NFL Network

Wyoming (-3, o/u 37½) at New Mexico, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Southern Miss at Troy (-6, o/u 45½), 6 p.m., ESPN+

UConn (-4, o/u 49) at Florida International, 6 p.m.

UTEP (-1, o/u 53) at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa at Illinois (-3½, o/u 35), 6:30 p.m., BTN

Coastal Carolina (-16, o/u 58½) at UL-Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Fresno State at Boise State (-6, o/u 48), 8:45 p.m., FS1

Hawaii at San Diego State (-20, o/u 49½), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon State (-6½, o/u 55½) at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN

