NFL Week 5 early odds, betting lines: Bengals at Ravens highlights the card

Dare we say it could be an easier week for the few remaining in their respective Survivor / Knockout pools. There are six teams favored by seven or more points, three by eight or more, and the Buffalo Bills are 14-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That being said, there certainly will be some interesting games on the card, as well, in NFL Week 5, as the highlight has to be the Cincinnati Bengals traveling on long rest to play the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Bye weeks: None

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 43.5) at Denver (-190), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

New Orleans (-5.5, ML -240), o/u 45.5) vs. Seattle (+196), noon

NY Giants (+8, ML +300, o/u 41.5) at Green Bay (-385), noon

Tennessee (-2.5, ML -145, o/u 42.5) at Washington (+122), noon

Atlanta (+8, ML +300, o/u 48) at Tampa Bay (-385), noon

LA Chargers (-3, ML -160, o/u 48.5) at Cleveland (+135), noon

Pittsburgh (+14, ML +600, o/u 47) at Buffalo (-900), noon

Miami (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 44.5) at NY Jets (+158), noon

Chicago (+7, ML +260, o/u 44) at Minnesota (-335), noon

Houston (+7, ML +260, o/u 44.5) at Jacksonville (-335), noon

Detroit (+3, ML +122, o/u 46.5) at New England (-145), noon

San Francisco (-5, ML -250, o/u 39.5) at Carolina (+205), 3:05 p.m.

Dallas (+4.5, ML +192), o/u 45.5) at LA Rams (-235), 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia (-5.5, ML -235, o/u 49.5) at Arizona (+192), 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati (+3, ML +150, o/u 48.5) at Baltimore (-178), 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas (+7, ML +270, o/u 51) at Kansas City (-345), 7:15 p.m.