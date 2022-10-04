NFL Week 5 early odds, betting lines: Bengals at Ravens highlights the card

Dare we say it could be an easier week for the few remaining in their respective Survivor / Knockout pools. There are six teams favored by seven or more points, three by eight or more, and the Buffalo Bills are 14-point favorites at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That being said, there certainly will be some interesting games on the card, as well, in NFL Week 5, as the highlight has to be the Cincinnati Bengals traveling on long rest to play the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).
Bye weeks: None
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 43.5) at Denver (-190), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
New Orleans (-5.5, ML -240), o/u 45.5) vs. Seattle (+196), noon
NY Giants (+8, ML +300, o/u 41.5) at Green Bay (-385), noon
Tennessee (-2.5, ML -145, o/u 42.5) at Washington (+122), noon
Atlanta (+8, ML +300, o/u 48) at Tampa Bay (-385), noon
LA Chargers (-3, ML -160, o/u 48.5) at Cleveland (+135), noon
Pittsburgh (+14, ML +600, o/u 47) at Buffalo (-900), noon
Miami (-3.5, ML -190, o/u 44.5) at NY Jets (+158), noon
Chicago (+7, ML +260, o/u 44) at Minnesota (-335), noon
Houston (+7, ML +260, o/u 44.5) at Jacksonville (-335), noon
Detroit (+3, ML +122, o/u 46.5) at New England (-145), noon
San Francisco (-5, ML -250, o/u 39.5) at Carolina (+205), 3:05 p.m.
Dallas (+4.5, ML +192), o/u 45.5) at LA Rams (-235), 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia (-5.5, ML -235, o/u 49.5) at Arizona (+192), 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati (+3, ML +150, o/u 48.5) at Baltimore (-178), 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas (+7, ML +270, o/u 51) at Kansas City (-345), 7:15 p.m.