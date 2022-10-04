Going back to the well with a Marlins under, plus a Zac Gallen strikeout prop: Best bets for Oct. 4

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 4:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB, Braves at Marlins under seven runs

The odds/bet: +100 ($20 to win $20)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Marlins have one of the worst lineups in MLB and play in one of the more pitcher friendly parks, which usually makes taking the under an appealing choice when they’re at home.

We’re expecting a low-scoring game once again tonight despite the fact that the Braves have something to play for, as Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett has been solid down the stretch and had success in his previous start against the Braves.

The Marlins lineup could score more than usual considering that Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi has struggled lately, but it likely won’t be enough for the total to go above seven runs.

ZAC GALLEN K PROP

The play: MLB, Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen over 6.5 strikeouts at Brewers

The odds/bet: -133 ($13.30 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Brewers are one of the more strikeout prone lineups in MLB, as they rank in the top 10, which plays right into the hands of Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

Gallen has become quite the strikeout artist in what’s been a breakout season, and he should continue to generate plenty of misses considering how strikeout prone the Brewers are and the fact that they’ve been eliminated from postseason contention.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, 49ers (-2) over Rams (WON $30)

NFL, Rams at 49ers under 42.5 points (WON $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$40 (2-0)

Total for October: +$57 (5-1)

Total for 2022: -$143.70 (252-281)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).