49ers to continue regular season ownership of Rams? See the best bets for Oct. 3

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Oct. 3:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, 49ers (-2) over Rams

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The 49ers are coming off a gut wrenching loss to the Broncos due to three turnovers, but we’re expecting them to bounce back tonight considering their recent history against the Rams.

The 49ers once again have several key injuries, but that seems to be the case every year under Kyle Shanahan, yet they somehow are able to overcome it as evidenced by them beating the Rams in their past six regular season meetings.

While the Rams still have Cooper Kupp and other talented players, this year’s 49ers defense looks stronger than ever, so they should be able to win this one by at least a field goal as long as Jimmy Garoppolo takes care of the football.

MONDAY NIGHT UNDER

The play: NFL, Rams at 49ers under 42.5 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: We’re going with the under since we like the 49ers to win, as they should be able to contain a Rams offense that’s had a less than stellar start to the season.

The Rams have had a severe lack of production on offense outside of elite wide receiver Cooper Kupp, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has struggled with getting other receivers involved, and the running game has been led by a lackluster committee of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

The 49ers aren’t excelling on offense either, so we’re expecting this to be a low-scoring affair in which their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be asked to do much.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Titans +9.5 over Colts and Chargers +0.5 over Texans (WON $30)

NFL player prop, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence over 0.5 interceptions at Eagles (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Final total for the week: +$85.50 (9-4)

Total for October: +$17 (3-1)

Total for 2022: -$183.70 (250-281)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).