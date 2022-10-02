Best bets for today’s Bears-Giants matchup in NFL Week 4

It is officially game day, and that means another opportunity to bet on your Chicago Bears. Let’s see if the Bears and I can both carry the momentum we had in Week 3 into today’s showdown.

The Bears secured a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans last week, improving to 2-1 on the year. More importantly — at least for my bankroll and other selfish reasons — I went 3-0 on my best bets for that game.

My picks won’t always be perfect, of course, but my goal is to give our readers the best angles to bet whenever their favorite team is in action. And I feel like I’ve done just that with my plays for today’s Bears-Giants matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Best bets

Under 21.5 points for Giants (-120) — Regardless of who wins this game, I don’t expect many points to be scored. Rather than bet the total of 39.5 points, however, I placed a wager on a team total on Friday. The Giants have yet to score more than 21 points in a game this season, and it seems unlikely to happen in a game where both teams will look to run the ball and eat up a lot of clock.

Khalil Herbert over 75.5 rushing yards (-114) — This line was available at FanDuel’s Sportsbook on Friday, and I wrote more about why I like it so much already. Herbert cleared this mark in both of his starts as a rookie, and appears to be even better entering a matchup against a team surrendering 5.3 yards per carry.

Khalil Herbert anytime TD (+125) — After cashing on my touchdown scorer pick of Dameon Pierce last weekend, I’m sticking with the running back position and betting on Khalil Herbert to find the endzone.

Consider a second-half play — I believe the Bears can win this game, so I don’t blame anyone for taking them on the spread. But it might be best to place an in-game wager at halftime, because the Bears’ staff has been stellar at making adjustments in the second half. Read more about why that isn’t a fluke here.

Final card

