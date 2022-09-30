Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson set to duke it out: See the top matchups and prop plays for Week 4

Week 4 appears to be exciting from a fantasy football perspective with several matchups set to produce plenty of points.

This week’s slate is highlighted by the Bills-Ravens showdown featuring arguably the top two quarterbacks in the NFL, but there’s another matchup that could be sneaky for us fantasy football enthusiasts as well as another that’s a complete no-go.

I’ve also got my top weekly player prop plays for passing, rushing and receiving with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Bills at Ravens

This is as obvious as it gets as far as identifying a shootout, as both the Bills and Ravens have been scoring points at an elite clip this season with two of the MVP favorites at quarterback in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Both defenses have issues in the secondary, so there should be plenty of fireworks through the air with Allen and Jackson having a strong cast of weapons highlighted by Stefon Diggs and Mark Andrews.

Fantasy starts: QBs Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson; RB Devin Singletary (flex play); WRs Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis (if active), Rashod Bateman, Isaiah McKenzie (flex); TEs Mark Andrews, Dawson Knox (deep league play)

Low-key shootout: Seahawks at Lions

Both of these teams have exceeded expectations offensively, especially at quarterback with Jared Goff and Geno Smith. While neither quarterback is an elite fantasy option, they’re both capable of producing decent numbers and will have plenty of opportunities on Sunday considering they have quality receiving options against defenses that have struggled.

Fantasy starts: QBs Jared Goff (deep leagues), Geno Smith (deep leagues); RBs Jamaal Williams, Rashaad Penny (deep leagues) WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown (if active), Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Josh Reynolds (deep leagues); TE T.J. Hockenson

Stay away: Bears at Giants

The Bears have become the poster child for ugly fantasy matchups because of their inept passing game, and this week is no different going against a Giants offense that’s also struggled through the air. This matchup is as strong of a stay away as it gets outside of the running backs.

Fantasy starts: Sit everyone but RBs Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing top play: Jalen Hurts UNDER 249.5 yards (-104) vs. Jaguars

Hurts has improved tremendously as a passer this season, but this matchup doesn’t bode well for him continuing his streak of 243 or more passing yards considering the Jaguars defense is much-improved.

Honorable mention: Josh Allen OVER 285.5 yards (-133) at Ravens

Allen’s thrown for 297 or more yards in every game this season and is set to do so again in what projects as the shootout of the week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Rushing top play: Javonte Williams OVER 51.5 yards (-135) at Raiders

The Raiders defense has been soft against the run this season, so Williams should have plenty of opportunity to rack up yards with the Broncos passing game still a work in progress.

Honorable mention: Breece Hall OVER 38.5 yards (-129) at Steelers

The Jets are set to run the ball plenty with Zach Wilson likely being eased back into action, so Hall should see enough carries to hit the over against a shaky Steelers run defense.

Receiving top play: Gabe Davis OVER 50.5 yards (-137) at Ravens

The Ravens have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, so Davis should have plenty of big play opportunities assuming he’s over the ankle injury that’s been bothering him.

Honorable mention: David Njoku OVER 36.5 yards (-101) at Falcons

Njoku was peppered with targets last week and should build upon that success this week against a Falcons defense that’s among the worst at defending tight ends.

An alternate receiving yards play to consider is Christian Kirk under 59.5 if Davis ends up ruled out.

SEASON PROP RECORD

Passing: Top play 1-2, HM 3-0

Rushing: Top play 2-1, HM 0-3

Receiving: Top play 2-1, HM 2-1

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers.