Khalil Herbert a must-add in fantasy football? See the top waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Week 3 was arguably the wildest week of the season from a fantasy football perspective, and the amount of unexpected performances proved the importance of keeping up with the waiver wire.

There were also several key injuries highlighted by workhorse running backs Dalvin Cook, D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery, which makes this week crucial as far as finding the right pieces to either replace those injured stars or prevent your league mates from strengthening their team.

There weren’t any quarterbacks worth mentioning this week, so we decided to switch up the format by emphasizing the top priority waiver target and concluding with a deep league dive.

Players must be rostered in less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list.

TOP PRIORITY

Khalil Herbert, Bears (25.2% rostered)

This is as close to a must-add as it gets, as Herbert was the top scoring running back in Week 3 while filling in for David Montgomery and proved that he can handle a heavy workload. With the amount of workhorse running backs on the decline, Herbert makes for a must-start as long as Montgomery is out and is worth keeping around in case he permanently takes over the starting job.

TOP WIDE RECEIVER

Romeo Doubs, Packers (16.1%)

The Packers receiving corps is thinner than ever, but Doubs stepped up last week in a high-volume role and appears to be gaining the trust of Aaron Rodgers. With no one else stepping up to fill the void left by Davante Adams, Doubs is looking like the top candidate to see consistent targets in an offense that’s still dangerous, making him a quality add for this week and moving forward.

TOP TIGHT END

Tyler Conklin, Jets (11.5%)

There are even fewer reliable tight ends than usual this season, but Conklin has been a pleasant surprise and is among the top five fantasy scorers at the position. Conklin doesn’t appear to be a fluke either since he’s averaging eight targets per game through three weeks, so he’s a strong waiver wire target for those seeking stability at this frustrating position.

ALSO CONSIDER

Greg Dortch, Cardinals (7.3%)

Dortch continues to produce consistent numbers in a pass-heavy Cardinals offense, and he’s somehow still available in over 90% of ESPN leagues. Jump on the Dortch train before it’s too late, as he’ll remain in the flex discussion until DeAndre Hopkins returns.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Jaylen Warren, Steelers (4.7%)

Najee Harris still doesn’t look healthy, as his efficiency has been severely lacking. While the Steelers offense will likely struggle scoring all season, Warren is worth a speculative add as the clear No. 2 running back who would become a workhorse if Harris ends up missing games.

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers on Instagram