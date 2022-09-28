Hangover in St. Louis? Pitching around Aaron Judge? Best Bets for September 28

Each day, one of our expert will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

NOTE: Times are Central.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 28:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB money line, Brewers over Cardinals

The odds/bet: -155 ($46.50 to win $30)

The book: DraftKings

Time/TV: 6:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: The thinking here is simple: St. Louis clinched the NL Central on Tuesday for the first time since 2019 with a victory over the hated Brewers. Now, hungover and exhausted, many reserves will take the field for the Cardinals tonight against Milwaukee, which still has an outside shot of making the playoffs.

Brandon Woodruff is on the hill for the Brewers, and he has been lights out in his past four starts, including double-digit strikeouts in three in a row.

CAESARS BOOST

The play: MLB, Aaron Judge will walk at least once vs. Blue Jays

The odds/bet: +100 (“super boost” $10 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:05 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: I hate “too-good-to-be-true” bets, but I’m not sure how we don’t put at least 10 bucks on this (which also happens to be the max on this boost). Judge has walked at least once in 13 of his past 14 games and 18 out of his past 21.

Expecting a tight game once again tonight in Toronto, which obviously is going to do anything they can to keep his homerless streak going at what would be eight games (if he doesn’t hit one Wednesday).

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s results

MLB money line: Twins over White Sox (WON $31.50)

MLB parlay: Reds over Pirates and Hunter Greene over 7.5 strikeouts (LOST $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: +$21.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$31.50 (2-1)

Total for September: -$188.90 (20-29)

Total for 2022: -$237.70 (243-278)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).