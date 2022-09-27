Are the Twins a value as underdogs against the White Sox? See why they’re our best bet for Sept. 27, plus a Reds parlay

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 27:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB: Twins (money line) over White Sox

The odds/bet: +105 ($30 to win $31.50)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6:40 p.m. central/7:40 p.m. eastern (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: Both the Twins and White Sox have fallen out of contention, so we’re going with the team that’s got a young starting pitcher on the mound looking to prove himself.

That would be the Twins, who are starting young righty Bailey Ober, who’s been solid upon his return from the injured list having allowed only three runs in his past two starts.

The White Sox have been in a tailspin since being swept by the Guardians last week, and we don’t see them getting back on track tonight against Ober.

REDS PARLAY

The play: MLB parlay: Reds over Pirates, plus Hunter Greene over 7.5 strikeouts

The odds/bet: +233 ($10 to win $23.30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:35 p.m. central/6:35 p.m. eastern (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Reds have consistently struggled all season, but they’ve seen an overall improvement from their starting pitching with young arms stepping up.

One of those young arms has been electric righty Hunter Greene, who’s only allowed two runs in his last three starts and has recorded at least eight strikeouts in each outing.

Greene should be able to continue to thrive against a Pirates lineup that leads the National League in strikeouts, so we’re liking the Reds here as underdogs with Greene set to generate plenty of swings and misses.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL, Cowboys-Giants under 39 points (PUSH)

NFL, Cowboys (money line) over Giants (WON $10.50)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +10.50 (1-0-1)

Total for the week: +$10.50 (1-0-1)

Total for September: -$210.40 (19-28-1)

Total for 2022: -$259.20 (242-277-1)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).