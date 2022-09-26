What bettors have learned about the Chicago Bears through three weeks

It will be October by the time the Chicago Bears step on the field next, which technically means we have made it through one month of the season.

The Bears are 2-1 following an unexpected win over the San Francisco 49ers during Week 1 and a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what have we learned about this team from a betting perspective?

Let’s take a look at how the Bears have performed for bettors through three weeks, and see if there is anything that we can use moving forward. Remember to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, to take advantage of their new-user offer.

Spread

While the Bears are 2-1 overall, they are actually 1-1-1 against the spread through three weeks.

The Bears were a 6.5-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers before pulling off the upset in a 19-10 win. The Bears were then a 10-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, which never really had a shot in a 27-10 affair.

Week 3 was interesting because it came down to what number you bet it at. The spread closed at three points, leading to a push for bettors who wagered on Sunday. But if you bet on the Bears earlier in the week when I recommended it, your ticket cashed because they won by more than 2.5 points.

It is an important reminder to always consider the number before placing a bet.

Total

The Bears offense has left a lot to be desired during the opening month, and that’s never been more obvious than when looking at the point total. The Bears have gone under the combined point total in two of their first three games.

Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Texans was actually the first over to cash, going over the total of 39.5 points. This was a bet that I recommended readers take over the weekend via the Da Bets newsletter, so make sure you are signed up for the newsletter to get those tips.

The monsoon game in Week 1 finished well below the total of 38, while the Week 2 total of 42 finished under by the slimmest of margins.

Moneyline

Moneyline bets are simple because you are just wagering on the winner. Since the Bears are 2-1, moneyline bets have been graded a winner twice through three games. The Bears were an underdog in Week 1, but their moneyline price against the Texans was -145.

Conclusion

We already suspected it entering the year, but the opening month confirmed that the Bears are more of an under team. These totals will be low on a week-to-week basis, but the under should always be an option while the passing offense remains this poor.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is 23-of-45 for 297 yards to go along with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The ground game has been solid for the Bears, but it is tough to put up too many points in the NFL without much help from the passing attack.

The Week 4 matchup between the Bears and New York Giants currently has an over/under of 39.5, but consider placing an under bet this week if that total climbs at all.