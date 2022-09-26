Week 5 college football betting lines, TV schedule for Oct. 1: Showdowns in ACC, Big 12, SEC

A wild and wacky Week 4 in college football didn’t change the national title picture at the top but continued to shape the race to be the top challengers to make a surprise run at the College Football Playoff.
It’s another showdown for No. 5 Clemson, which survived in overtime at Wake Forest on Saturday and now returns home to face another top 25 foe in No. 10 NC State. Just like last week, the Tigers open as a 7-point favorite. We’ll see if they have an easier time of it this weekend.
A couple of other conference will continue to take shape after showdowns in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State at Baylor) and SEC (Kentucky at Ole Miss). At Caesars Sportsbook, Baylor is a 2-point favorite, while Ole Miss is laying 6½ points.
Then there’s somewhat surprising 4-0 teams like Florida State, Washington and Minnesota and really surprising 4-0 teams like Syracuse and Kansas. Several of them get big tests this week.
Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 5 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook
(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)
Top 25 games
Utah State at No. 19 BYU (-24, o/u 60.5), 7 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
No. 15 Washington (-2.5, o/u 65) at UCLA, 9:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN)
No. 4 Michigan (-11, o/u 43) at Iowa, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-6.5, o/u 55.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 18 Oklahoma (-5, o/u 67.5) at TCU, 11 a.m. Saturday, ABC
Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (-10, o/u 53.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State (-7.5, o/u 57.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+
Oregon State at No. 12 Utah (-11, o/u 56), 1 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network
No. 2 Alabama (-16, o/u 61.5) at No. 20 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-41, o/u 60), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2, o/u 55), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox
Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State (-25.5, o/u 52.5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-6, o/u 66), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, o/u 46), 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
No. 1 Georgia (-27.5, o/u 55.5) at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-7, o/u 46), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC
Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-20, o/u 50.5), 7 p.m. Saturday, ACCN
Arizona State at No. 6 USC (-24, o/u 61.5), 9:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon (-16, o/u 62.5), 10 p.m. Saturday, FS1
Other games
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
Tulane at Houston (-2.5, o/u 55), 6 p.m., ESPN
UTSA (-5, o/u 63) at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at Boise State (-5.5, o/u 40), 7 p.m., FS1
New Mexico at UNLV (-16, o/u 45.5), 10 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Louisville (-16, o/u 51) at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
Temple at Memphis (-20, o/u 53), 11 a.m., ESPNU
Illinois at Wisconsin (-8.5, o/u 44.5), 11 a.m., BTN
Navy at Air Force (-15, o/u 37.5), 11 a.m., CBS
Georgia State at Army (-9, o/u 58), 11 a.m., CBSSN
*Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+
*South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network
Texas State at James Madison (-20.5, o/u 55.5) 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
UMass at Eastern Michigan (-20, o/u 56), 1 p.m., ESPN+
Northern Illinois (-3.5, o/u 60) at Ball State, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Iowa State (-3.5, o/u 58) at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Michigan State at Maryland (-7.5, o/u 59.5), 2:30 p.m., FS1
Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-9, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., ACCN
SMU at Central Florida (-3.5, o/u 65), 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Fresno State (-24, o/u 56) at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Bowling Green (-6.5, o/u 52) at Akron, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Central Michigan at Toledo (-7, o/u 58.5), 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
Ohio at Kent State (-7.5, o/u 69), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) (-1.5, o/u 52.5) at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
*The Citadel at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (-10, o/u 68.5), 3 p.m., ESPN+
Florida Atlantic (-3, o/u 67) at North Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN+
South Alabama (-7, o/u 50) at UL, 4 p.m., ESPN+
*Wagner at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN+
Cal at Washington State (-4, o/u 53), 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Liberty (-2, o/u 48) at Old Dominion, 5 p.m., ESPN+
UTEP (-3, o/u 58) at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
*New Hampshire at Western Michigan, 5 p.m.
LSU (-7.5, o/u 45.5) at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
Cincinnati (-11.5, o/u 60.5) at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Troy at Western Kentucky (-5.5, o/u 57.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+
East Carolina (-8, o/u 59) at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+
UL-Monroe at Arkansas State (-7.5, o/u 60.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+
West Virginia at Texas (-10, o/u 62), 6:30 p.m., FS1
Virginia at Duke (-2.5, o/u 55.5), 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska (-3.5, o/u 61.5), 6:30 p.m., BTN
UAB (-10, o/u 52) at Rice, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
San Jose State at Wyoming (-1, o/u 43.5), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida International at New Mexico State (-15, o/u 55.5), 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona (-18, o/u 55.5), 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network