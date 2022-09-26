Week 5 college football betting lines, TV schedule for Oct. 1: Showdowns in ACC, Big 12, SEC

A wild and wacky Week 4 in college football didn’t change the national title picture at the top but continued to shape the race to be the top challengers to make a surprise run at the College Football Playoff.

It’s another showdown for No. 5 Clemson, which survived in overtime at Wake Forest on Saturday and now returns home to face another top 25 foe in No. 10 NC State. Just like last week, the Tigers open as a 7-point favorite. We’ll see if they have an easier time of it this weekend.

A couple of other conference will continue to take shape after showdowns in the Big 12 (Oklahoma State at Baylor) and SEC (Kentucky at Ole Miss). At Caesars Sportsbook, Baylor is a 2-point favorite, while Ole Miss is laying 6½ points.

Then there’s somewhat surprising 4-0 teams like Florida State, Washington and Minnesota and really surprising 4-0 teams like Syracuse and Kansas. Several of them get big tests this week.

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 5 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

Utah State at No. 19 BYU (-24, o/u 60.5), 7 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 15 Washington (-2.5, o/u 65) at UCLA, 9:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN)

No. 4 Michigan (-11, o/u 43) at Iowa, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-6.5, o/u 55.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 18 Oklahoma (-5, o/u 67.5) at TCU, 11 a.m. Saturday, ABC

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (-10, o/u 53.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State (-7.5, o/u 57.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah (-11, o/u 56), 1 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

No. 2 Alabama (-16, o/u 61.5) at No. 20 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-41, o/u 60), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2, o/u 55), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State (-25.5, o/u 52.5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-6, o/u 66), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3, o/u 46), 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 1 Georgia (-27.5, o/u 55.5) at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-7, o/u 46), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-20, o/u 50.5), 7 p.m. Saturday, ACCN

Arizona State at No. 6 USC (-24, o/u 61.5), 9:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon (-16, o/u 62.5), 10 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Other games

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5, o/u 55), 6 p.m., ESPN

UTSA (-5, o/u 63) at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at Boise State (-5.5, o/u 40), 7 p.m., FS1

New Mexico at UNLV (-16, o/u 45.5), 10 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Louisville (-16, o/u 51) at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN

Temple at Memphis (-20, o/u 53), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Illinois at Wisconsin (-8.5, o/u 44.5), 11 a.m., BTN

Navy at Air Force (-15, o/u 37.5), 11 a.m., CBS

Georgia State at Army (-9, o/u 58), 11 a.m., CBSSN

*Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+

*South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Texas State at James Madison (-20.5, o/u 55.5) 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

UMass at Eastern Michigan (-20, o/u 56), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Northern Illinois (-3.5, o/u 60) at Ball State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa State (-3.5, o/u 58) at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Michigan State at Maryland (-7.5, o/u 59.5), 2:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-9, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., ACCN

SMU at Central Florida (-3.5, o/u 65), 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno State (-24, o/u 56) at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Bowling Green (-6.5, o/u 52) at Akron, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Central Michigan at Toledo (-7, o/u 58.5), 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

Ohio at Kent State (-7.5, o/u 69), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) (-1.5, o/u 52.5) at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

*The Citadel at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (-10, o/u 68.5), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Florida Atlantic (-3, o/u 67) at North Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama (-7, o/u 50) at UL, 4 p.m., ESPN+

*Wagner at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Cal at Washington State (-4, o/u 53), 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Liberty (-2, o/u 48) at Old Dominion, 5 p.m., ESPN+

UTEP (-3, o/u 58) at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

*New Hampshire at Western Michigan, 5 p.m.

LSU (-7.5, o/u 45.5) at Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Cincinnati (-11.5, o/u 60.5) at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Troy at Western Kentucky (-5.5, o/u 57.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina (-8, o/u 59) at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+

UL-Monroe at Arkansas State (-7.5, o/u 60.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

West Virginia at Texas (-10, o/u 62), 6:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia at Duke (-2.5, o/u 55.5), 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska (-3.5, o/u 61.5), 6:30 p.m., BTN

UAB (-10, o/u 52) at Rice, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

San Jose State at Wyoming (-1, o/u 43.5), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida International at New Mexico State (-15, o/u 55.5), 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona (-18, o/u 55.5), 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network