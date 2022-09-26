September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Five fantasy football facts that will blow your mind from Sunday’s Week 3 NFL slate

Week 3 featured several unexpected fantasy football performances

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert gets outside of Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo during their game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert gets outside of Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo during their game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Week 3 saw several new faces among the top fantasy football scorers, including Bears running back Khalil Herbert and Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Let’s take a look at five of the wildest fantasy nuggets from Sunday.

Fantasy points based on PPR scoring settings

10: That’s the number of targets that Raiders wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins each received on Sunday. Hollins (8-158-1), however, outscored Adams (5-36-1) by 15.76 fantasy points.

No. 1: That’s where Bears running back Khalil Herbert ranked among running backs on Sunday with 30.9 fantasy points, as he took over as the Bears starting running back after David Montgomery left the game. Herbert rumbled to the tune of 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while also catching two passes for 12 yards.

Five: That’s the number of interceptions that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown the past two weeks, which leads the NFL and has cost him 10 fantasy points. It hasn’t affected Chris Olave, however, who’s seen a team-high 26 targets and has scored 33.7 fantasy points in that span.

Nine: That was the number of passes Bills running back Devin Singletary caught on Sunday. He finished as a top five running back in Week 3 with 24.1 fantasy points despite a subpar rushing performance thanks to his 9-78-1 receiving line.

Two: That was the number of passes Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught on Sunday, which were the first two of his career. He made them count for fantasy, as they were both for touchdowns, making him a top five scoring tight end with 15.3 fantasy points.

