September 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

Caesars bettor cashes in on nine-leg NFL parlay featuring five underdogs

Dolphins, Colts among underdogs that delivered

By Spencer Urquhart
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

Picking NFL games against the spread is never easy, as multiple underdogs deliver nearly every week.

Week 3 was no different, but an Iowa bettor was able to cook up a nine-leg NFL parlay featuring five underdogs that paid out $17,179.33 on a $100 bet through Caesars Sportsbook.

The five underdogs included the Dolphins (+4) and Colts (+4.5), who not only covered the spread, but upset the presumed AFC favorites in the Bills and the Chiefs.

All nine legs of the parlay featured picks against the spread, and the Lions (+6.5) were the only underdog that covered but didn’t win, as the Panthers (+2) and Titans (+2) also won outright.

The payoff could’ve been even sweeter if the Bears (-3) had covered over the Texans, but a three-point victory made the payout that of an eight-leg parlay since the ninth leg was a push.

The three favorites that hit included the Ravens (-2.5) over the Patriots, the Eagles (-6) over the Commanders and the Bengals (-6.5) over the Jets.

The Panthers improved to +850 odds to win the NFC South after defeating the Saints, who are 0-3 against the spread on the season and are now at +600 to win the division.

Other notable futures odds shifts, included the Dolphins going from +2500 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl after defeating the Bills, and the Eagles are now co-favorites at +375 with the Buccaneers to win the NFC.

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGambling

Spencer Urquhart

Spencer Urquhart is a sports betting reporter for The Advocate