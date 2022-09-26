Caesars bettor cashes in on nine-leg NFL parlay featuring five underdogs

Picking NFL games against the spread is never easy, as multiple underdogs deliver nearly every week.

Week 3 was no different, but an Iowa bettor was able to cook up a nine-leg NFL parlay featuring five underdogs that paid out $17,179.33 on a $100 bet through Caesars Sportsbook.

The five underdogs included the Dolphins (+4) and Colts (+4.5), who not only covered the spread, but upset the presumed AFC favorites in the Bills and the Chiefs.

All nine legs of the parlay featured picks against the spread, and the Lions (+6.5) were the only underdog that covered but didn’t win, as the Panthers (+2) and Titans (+2) also won outright.

The payoff could’ve been even sweeter if the Bears (-3) had covered over the Texans, but a three-point victory made the payout that of an eight-leg parlay since the ninth leg was a push.

The three favorites that hit included the Ravens (-2.5) over the Patriots, the Eagles (-6) over the Commanders and the Bengals (-6.5) over the Jets.

The Panthers improved to +850 odds to win the NFC South after defeating the Saints, who are 0-3 against the spread on the season and are now at +600 to win the division.

Other notable futures odds shifts, included the Dolphins going from +2500 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl after defeating the Bills, and the Eagles are now co-favorites at +375 with the Buccaneers to win the NFC.