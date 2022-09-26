3 best bets for Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants on Monday Night Football

There is only one game left on the schedule for Week 3 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

A NFC East clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is not the most exciting game to end the week on, especially since Dak Prescott is out and neither of these teams will be mistaken for juggernauts. But it is a primetime football game, which means we will want some action on this one.

I’ve put together a few of my favorite bets for tonight’s game, and it is up to you to decide which of these picks you prefer. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today to take advantage of their new-user offer when placing these bets tonight.

Daniel Jones under 18.5 completions

Line via Fanduel Sportsbook: Under 18.5 (-114)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was 22-of-34 for 176 yards and one touchdown in last week’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He was 17-of-21 for 188 yards to go along with two scores and an interception during a 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the opener.

I’m counting on a stat line more similar to Week 1 in tonight’s game.

The Giants have some major injury concerns with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson ruled out and receiver Kadarius Toney considered doubtful. There is a very real chance that the Giants have one of the worst receiver rooms in the league when they take the field tonight, and I think it leads to the team leaning on the ground game a bit more.

Daniel Jones under 28.5 attempts

Line via Fanduel Sportsbook: Under 28.5 (-112)

Similar concept to the first bet, but I’m giving myself some wiggle room on the attempts.

Head coach Brian Daboll was a pass-first play caller when with the Buffalo Bills, but he obviously understands that his quarterback situation is different now. The Giants have a real chance to move to 3-0 and pick up a win against their division rival while they are down a bit, so I don’t imagine he will put too much on Jones’ shoulders.

This game feels like it could be slower paced, especially since the total is 39. I’m betting against either quarterback putting together lengthy drives that would pile up those attempts. If I get burned by Jones, then so be it.

Cowboys moneyline

Line via Fanduel Sportsbook: Cowboys ML (-102)

Not a player prop, but I’m clearly up for fading the Giants tonight. I am betting against the idea that this team will move to 3-0 ahead of next week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The Giants might have won last week, but it wasn’t pretty. The Carolina Panthers coughed the ball up twice that gave the Giants favorable field position. Daboll’s debut also ended with a win only because of a gutsy two-point conversion.

Prescott might be sidelined, but the Cowboys still have enough weapons on both ends of the ball to ultimately prevail in this toss-up matchup.