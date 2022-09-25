Chicago Bears open Week 4 as underdogs against New York Giants

The Chicago Bears are 2-1 through three weeks and have another winnable game on deck, at least according to the betting odds.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, released its betting lines for the entire Week 4 NFL slate on Sunday. The Bears opened as a 3-point underdog against the New York Giants, who are 2-0 and slated to play on Monday Night Football.

Even though the Giants are somewhat of a sight unseen this weekend, it is easy to see why the oddsmakers favor their chances in Sunday’s showdown at MetLife Stadium. For one, the odds haven’t moved from when it was a 3-point spread during opening lines over the summer at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Bears also haven’t had the most-inspiring 2-1 start to the season. Their first win came over the 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1. The Bears then needed a late turnover and a walk-off field goal to record a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.

On third-and-1 from their own 26, the Texans coughed up the ball with 1:05 left to play on an interception from Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. Running back Khalil Herbert picked up 11 yards on the following play, setting up the game-winning 30-yard field goal from kicker Cairo Santos.

The result not only produced a Bears victory, but gave spread bettors a winning ticket for those who bet them -2.5 earlier in the week. The 23-20 final went over the total of 39, marking the first time the Bears went over the point total through three weeks.

Herbert was a focal point of the offensive attack after David Montgomery suffered an injury early in the game. Herbert finished with 20 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The passing offense wasn’t any better than it has been through two weeks. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields finished 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions.

The lack of passing prowess and emphasis on the run game has led to another low total in Week 4. The total in the Bears-Giants matchup opened at 39.5. The Bears are +130 on the moneyline, while the Giants are priced at -155 to win outright. These lines will likely move throughout the week.

It is hard to project how the betting lines will adjust until after we watch the Giants in action, but that showing will likely dictate the early bets. The Giants haven’t had an inspiring start to the season, either, after a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in the opener and a 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Bears at Giants

Opening spread: Giants -3

Opening total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bears +130/Giants -155