Bears vs. Texans player props: Is it time to buy low on quarterback Justin Fields?

The Chicago Bears might be 1-1, but quarterback Justin Fields has had an underwhelming start to the season.

Fields only attempted 11 passes in last week’s 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Through two weeks, Fields is 15-of-28 for 191 yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 48 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts.

But does that open up an opportunity for bettors to buy low on the talented second-year quarterback? If so, Fields’ player prop odds at Caesars Sportsbook have adjusted quite a bit ahead of this week’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Passing yards

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, has set an over/under of 176.5 passing yards for Fields in Sunday’s meeting with the Texans. The over is priced at -103, while the under has a value of -133. For comparison, Texans quarterback Davis Mills has a prop of 214.5 passing yards.

It is not surprising that Fields has a lower total than the opposing quarterback, as the Bears are a run-first team. Yet his clip has dropped from where it was in each of the first two games.

In the opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Fields had a pregame total of 198.5 passing yards before finishing with 121 yards. Fields had an over/under of 196.5 yards last weekend in a game he recorded 70 yards through the air.

So, does that 20-yard dip tempt bettors to back Fields this weekend?

Pass attempts

Much has been made about how Fields only attempted 11 passes against the Packers. He currently has an over/under of 25.5 attempts ahead of Week 3, with the over juiced to -121 and the under priced at -113.

Ahead of the opener, Fields has an over/under of 28.5 passing attempts before throwing 17 passes against the 49ers. Fields’ prop was set similarly before last week’s game, but has since dropped quite a bit.

Fields attempted at least 26 passes six different times last year, including a game against the Minnesota Vikings when he threw the ball 39 times.

Completions

Fields only has 15 completions on the year, but his prop for this game would essentially match that. He has an over/under of 15.5 completions at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over is actually priced at -120 while the under comes in at -106.

Prior to Game 1, I recommended betting under 17.5 completions for Fields. That game being played in a monsoon certainly helped, but Fields never threatened that mark after connecting on just eight of his passes.

Fields completed 16 or more passes in six different outings during his rookie campaign.