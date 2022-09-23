The Heisman Race, Week 4: CJ Stroud strengthens his case; Caleb Williams jumps to second

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

(Odds from Caesars Sportsbook)

Week 4

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: It’s tough to help your Heisman case against a team your school paid to come in for a beating, but Stroud put on a virtuoso performance against Toledo, passing for 367 yards on 27 passes and throwing just as many touchdowns (5) as incompletions. That’s now 11 touchdowns against zero turnovers this season. The rest of the season is Big Ten games, so the stage gets bigger.

ODDS: +275

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Wisconsin (6:30 p.m., ABC)

_______________

CALEB WILLIAMS

USC • QB • So.

HIS CASE: The transition from Oklahoma to USC has worked like a dream thus far, with the Trojans putting up big numbers and making the Pac-12 worth staying up for again. Williams threw for 284 yards in a surprisingly easy win over Fresno State, passed for two TDs and ran for two more. Williams has jumped Bryce Young into second place on this list, and his top receiver, Pitt transfer Jordan Addison, also is gaining some Heisman steam (+4000).

ODDS: +350

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Oregon State (8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

_______________

BRYCE YOUNG

Alabama • QB • Jr.

HIS CASE: Again, a home game against UL-Monroe isn’t the best platform to help a Heisman case, and Young didn’t do himself any favors with two interceptions against the Warhawks even if they came with four total touchdowns in a 63-7 win. That’s especially true when voters inherently are looking for a reason not to choose a repeat winner. The good news is, Alabama will have plenty of chances for Young to make up ground.

ODDS: +425

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt (6:30 p.m., SEC Network)

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Stetson Bennett, Georgia QB (+1200); Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB (+1600); J.J. McCarthy, Michigan QB (+2200); Three at +4000 (Will Anderson, Alabama LB; Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB; Jordan Addison, USC WR)