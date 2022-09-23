Justin Herbert is questionable, and the Jaguars-Chargers betting line is on the move

The Los Angeles Chargers’ injury report for Friday listed star quarterback Justin Herbert as questionable after he was limited in practice all week with a rib injury he suffered last Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with the extra time to rest between the Thursday night game and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s not clear whether Herbert will be able to play.

The betting market has reacted accordingly, with the Chargers, who opened as 9-point favorites and had already dropped to 7, are now just 3-point chalk at Caesars Sportsbook.

L.A. is 1-1 thus far but 2-0 against the spread, with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and the 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in which an injured Herbert threw a late touchdown pass to cover the 4-point spread.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is 1-1 both straight up and against the spread, with a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders in their opener followed by a 24-0 win as underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts.

Herbert, who has passed for 613 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, was officially listed as limited in practice all week, but he did not throw a single pass in portions of practice open to the media, according to various reports.

He did throw passes in Thursday’s practice, and Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters that day that his status likely will be up in the air until Sunday morning.

“The big thing is him having confidence to be able to go play the game the way that it needs to be played,” Staley said. “When I say it’s day to day, it’s how he is feeling.”

If Herbert can’t play, veteran backup Chase Daniel would make just his sixth career start in 13 seasons in the NFL.

Also questionable for the game is the Chargers’ top receiver, Keenan Allen, who did not play against the Chiefs. Top cornerback JC Jackson is doubtful.

The Jaguars’ injury report was blank all week until Friday, when cornerback Shaquill Griffin was listed as questionable with a hip injury.