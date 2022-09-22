Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears vs. Texans in NFL Week 3

Bet Chicago Sports is here to help our readers make the most out of Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field.

We are back with another boosted parlay for Illinois bettors for this Week 3 matchup, which is now available at Caesars Sportsbook. The boosted parlay includes a Bears victory, over 49.5 rushing yards for David Montgomery and a touchdown for receiver Darnell Mooney.

This parlay is being offered at +550 odds, and will be available until kickoff on Sunday. If you haven’t registered for an account, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook today and take advantage of their new-user offer.

Bears win

The Bears are 1-1 after last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, but oddsmakers believe they will bounce back this weekend. They are favored by 2.5 points against the Texans with a moneyline price of -145 to win the game outright.

Sunday’s matchup marks the first time the Bears are favored to win the game this year, and there likely won’t be many other contests where they are the favorite. This might be a rebuilding year under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, but the Bears have to take care of business at home against a team vying for the No. 1 overall pick.

David Montgomery over 49.5 rushing yards

Keep feeding running back David Montgomery the ball, because he’s coming off a prolific performance against the Packers. Montgomery finished with 122 yards on 15 attempts while adding two catches for 14 yards.

Montgomery was featured on last week’s boost, but we needed a touchdown from him. Had the Bears given him the rock at the goal line during the second half, perhaps last week’s boost could have cashed. Needing just 50 rushing yards from Montgomery this week feels like a solid bet, however.

Darnell Mooney TD

If the Bears are going to open things up on offense, receiver Darnell Mooney will likely be more involved than he has been. Mooney has yet to score a touchdown this season, only recording two receptions on five targets for four total yards.

Mooney was the team’s best receiver last season, when he finished with 1,055 yards and four touchdowns on 81 catches. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields can make his life easier by getting the ball to his primary receiver.