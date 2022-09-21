How the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds have adjusted after 2 weeks

It has only been two weeks of the 2022-23 NFL season, but the award markets have already seen plenty of movement.

Sunday’s shocking comeback victory by the Miami Dolphins made the biggest impact. Tua Tagovailoa tossed six touchdowns in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens, establishing himself as an early MVP candidate. But a somewhat underrated outcome from that game was first-year head coach Mike McDaniel becoming a favorite to win Coach of the Year. And that should be taken very seriously.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is the favorite to win Coach of the Year with +500 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Sirianni, who was +1800 entering the year, is now the frontrunner after leading the Eagles to a 2-0 start with wins over a pair of NFC North teams. The Eagles earned a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in the opener before securing a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

McDaniel, who was +2000 prior to the season, is right behind Sirianni with a value of +700 to win the award. Plenty of first-year coaches have won this award as of late, so it makes sense that McDaniel is a contender after just two games. First-year head coach Brian Daboll is +1000 after leading the New York Giants to a 2-0 start in a weak NFC East.

Yet, don’t forget about the NFC North coaches when assessing what to do with this market.

The Vikings (1-1) started the season with a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers before following that up with a lopsided loss on the big stage in Week 2. Still, there is a lot to like about Kevin O’Connell’s chances of winning this award in his first year at the helm. O’Connell is +1000 after entering the year with a price of +1500.





This is terrific stuff from Kevin O'Connell, who also happens to be a favorite to win Coach of the Year. https://t.co/PXO8WkX7Dw — Shane Jackson (@SJacksonBET) September 15, 2022

Lions (1-1) head coach Dan Campbell has made bettors a lot of money, going 13-6 against the spread since taking over the team last year. This includes Sunday’s 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, in which the Lions were favored for the first time since 2020. Campbell is now +1200 to win Coach of the Year after being listed at +1700 ahead of the season opener.

The Lions and Vikings will square off in Minneapolis on Sunday in a game that could shift these odds once again. Staying in the NFC North, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is now +3000 to win the award after being +4000 (fourth-lowest odds) entering his first season.

That said, it is important to remember that nine of the past 10 winners for this award have led their respective team to double-digit wins. Last year’s winner, Mike Vrabel, is the only coach in the last 10 years to be on a team with a preseason win total of 9.5 victories. All other coaches were on teams with an over/under in the 5.5-8.5 range, supporting the theory that this award is given to the biggest surprise team every year.

It is up for you to decide which one of these teams has the best chance of doing that after two weeks.

2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds

• Nick Sirianni +500

• Mike McDaniel +700

• Brian Daboll +1000

• Kevin O’Connell +1000

• Dan Campbell +1200

• Brandon Staley +1400

• Doug Pederson +1500

• Sean McDermott +2000

• Kyle Shanahan +2500

• Dennis Allen +2500

• Kevin Stefanski +2500

• Ron Rivera +2500

• Frank Reich +2500

• Matt LaFleur +3000

• Mike Tomlin +3000

• Josh McDaniels +3000

• John Harbaugh +3000

• Matt Eberflus +3000

