Dueling totals in baseball fading the obvious: Best Bets for September 21

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 21:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB total, Giants at Rockies under 10 runs

The odds/bet: +100 ($30 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: San Francisco’s Logan Webb is been just fine pitching against Colorado this season, including a seven-inning, three-run performance in Denver on May 18. In fact, in both games in which he has pitched against the Rockies, the total has been at eight or fewer runs total scored in the game.

Meanwhile, German Marquez has only pitched against the Giants once all season – a 5-3 victory at Oracle Park along the bay in early June.

While neither pitcher has been particularly good the past few starts, this seems to be a get-right game with the public loving the over here.

Oh, and it’s supposed to be chilly and maybe a little wet. That doesn’t hurt betting the under, either.

A TOTAL IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION

The play: MLB total, Cubs at Marlins over 6.5 runs

The odds/bet: -115 ($11.50 to win $10)

The book: WynnBet

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: On Tuesday, we got the under 7 in this one correct with a 2-1 final. So what did the books do, they dared to go even lower at 6.5.

Surprisingly, it’s close to 50-50 on the tickets here, as even Joe Q. Public is catching on to what is going on here. However, this could be a good spot for the offenses to catch a little momentum, and at 6.5, unless one offense is completely dormant it would be tough to stay below this number a second straight day.

The Cubs had scored three or more runs in seven of their previous 11 games, while the Marlins had done the same in five in a row prior to Tuesday.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

MLB money line: Reds over Red Sox (LOST $31.50)

MLB total: Cubs vs. Marlins under 7 runs (WON $10)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$21.50 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$62 (1-3)

Total for September: -$244.40 (13-24)

Total for 2022: -$293.20 (236-273)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).