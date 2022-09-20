September 19, 2022
Week 4 college football odds, TV schedule for Sept. 24: Two SEC showdowns highlight CFP contenders

By Zach Ewing
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

With Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama looking like the clear top three in the country, Week 3 gave us some clues as to who could challenge that triumvirate atop the college football world.

In a change from previous seasons, the Pac-12 Conference is supplying a couple of candidates: No. 7 USC, which moved to 3-0 with a late-night rout of Fresno State; and No. 18 Washington, also 3-0 after thumping then-No. 11 Michigan State in Seattle.

There are more expected contenders, too: No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Oklahoma have yet to be challenged. This week, Clemson has the toughest test with a trip to No. 21 Wake Forest. The Tigers are 7-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook.

And in the SEC, could either Georgia or Alabama succumb before conference championship weekend? No. 8 Kentucky certainly is one candidate to rise up, and four others play one another this week: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (-2½) in Arlington, Texas, and No. 11 Tennessee (-8½) hosting No. 20 Florida.

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 4 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (-44, o/u 59), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17, o/u 62), 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 5 Clemson (-7, o/u 57) at No. 21 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. Saturday, ABC

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State (-26.5, o/u 60.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 17 Baylor (pick ‘em, o/u 45) at Iowa State, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2

*Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt, 11 a.m. Saturday, ACCN

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (-8.5, o/u 62), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 22 Texas (-4.5, o/u 59.5) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (-25.5, o/u 53.5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ACCN

No. 15 Oregon (-6, o/u 53.5) at Washington State, 3 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss (-20.5, o/u 62), 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky (-24.5, o/u 53), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (-2.5, o/u 48), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (-38, o/u 59.5), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-17, o/u 56), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

UConn at No. 12 NC State (-38, o/u 50), 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-13, o/u 53.5), 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 7 USC (-6.5, o/u 68) at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (-21.5, o/u 52), 9:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 13 Utah (-14, o/u 52) at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Stanford at No. 18 Washington (-13.5, o/u 60), 9:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Other games

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

West Virginia (-1.5, o/u 53) at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Coastal Carolina (pick ‘em, o/u 63.5) at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

*UT-Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-7.5, o/u 53), 6 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at Air Force (-24, o/u 49.5), 7 p.m., FS1

Boise State (-16, o/u 46.5) at UTEP, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Missouri at Auburn (-6.5, o/u 51.5), 11 a.m., ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State (-29.5, o/u 57), 11 a.m., SEC Network

TCU (pick ‘em, o/u 69) at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Duke at Kansas (-8, o/u 64.5), 11 a.m., FS1

South Florida at Louisville (-14, o/u 63.5), 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (-3.5, o/u 60.5), 11 a.m., CBSSN

UCLA (-21, o/u 58) at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UMass at Temple (-9.5, o/u 44.5), 1 p.m., ESPN+

*Fordham at Ohio, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Notre Dame (-1, o/u 60) at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Minnesota at Michigan State (-1.5, o/u 51.5), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Indiana at Cincinnati (-14, o/u 54), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

James Madison at Appalachian State (-8.5, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Toledo (-1, o/u 46.5) at San Diego State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Florida International at Western Kentucky (-27.5, o/u 66.5), 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

North Texas at Memphis (-13, o/u 68), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

*Texas Southern at UTSA, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Central Florida (-18, o/u 57.5), 3 p.m., ESPNU

*Sacramento State at Colorado State, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Cal (-4, o/u 48), 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Akron at Liberty (-27, o/u 57.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Navy at East Carolina (-17.5, o/u 49)), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Ball State at Georgia Southern (-8.5, o/u 61.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas State at Old Dominion (-3.5, o/u 57.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Rice at Houston (-17, o/u 58), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa (-7, o/u 35.5) at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Southern Miss at Tulane (-12, o/u 50), 6 p.m., ESPN+

UNLV (-2.5, o/u 62) at Utah State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

*Houston Baptist at Texas State, 6 p.m.

Marshall (-4, o/u 52.5) at Troy, 6 p.m., NFL Network

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (-12.5, o/u 60.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

New Mexico at LSU (-31, o/u 47), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina (-23, o/u 64), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern (-6.5, o/u 50), 6:30 p.m., BTN regional

Florida Atlantic at Purdue (-19, o/u 60.5), 6:30 p.m., BTN regional

Hawaii at New Mexico State (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State (-16.5, o/u 48.5), 7 p.m., ACCN

UL (-12) at UL-Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at San Jose State (-3.5), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

