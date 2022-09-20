Week 4 college football odds, TV schedule for Sept. 24: Two SEC showdowns highlight CFP contenders

With Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama looking like the clear top three in the country, Week 3 gave us some clues as to who could challenge that triumvirate atop the college football world.

In a change from previous seasons, the Pac-12 Conference is supplying a couple of candidates: No. 7 USC, which moved to 3-0 with a late-night rout of Fresno State; and No. 18 Washington, also 3-0 after thumping then-No. 11 Michigan State in Seattle.

There are more expected contenders, too: No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Oklahoma have yet to be challenged. This week, Clemson has the toughest test with a trip to No. 21 Wake Forest. The Tigers are 7-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook.

And in the SEC, could either Georgia or Alabama succumb before conference championship weekend? No. 8 Kentucky certainly is one candidate to rise up, and four others play one another this week: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (-2½) in Arlington, Texas, and No. 11 Tennessee (-8½) hosting No. 20 Florida.

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 4 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (-44, o/u 59), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17, o/u 62), 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 5 Clemson (-7, o/u 57) at No. 21 Wake Forest, 11 a.m. Saturday, ABC

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State (-26.5, o/u 60.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, BTN

No. 17 Baylor (pick ‘em, o/u 45) at Iowa State, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2

*Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt, 11 a.m. Saturday, ACCN

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (-8.5, o/u 62), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 22 Texas (-4.5, o/u 59.5) at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (-25.5, o/u 53.5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ACCN

No. 15 Oregon (-6, o/u 53.5) at Washington State, 3 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss (-20.5, o/u 62), 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky (-24.5, o/u 53), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (-2.5, o/u 48), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (-38, o/u 59.5), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-17, o/u 56), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

UConn at No. 12 NC State (-38, o/u 50), 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-13, o/u 53.5), 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 7 USC (-6.5, o/u 68) at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (-21.5, o/u 52), 9:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 13 Utah (-14, o/u 52) at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Stanford at No. 18 Washington (-13.5, o/u 60), 9:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Other games

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

West Virginia (-1.5, o/u 53) at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Coastal Carolina (pick ‘em, o/u 63.5) at Georgia State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

*UT-Chattanooga at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-7.5, o/u 53), 6 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at Air Force (-24, o/u 49.5), 7 p.m., FS1

Boise State (-16, o/u 46.5) at UTEP, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Missouri at Auburn (-6.5, o/u 51.5), 11 a.m., ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State (-29.5, o/u 57), 11 a.m., SEC Network

TCU (pick ‘em, o/u 69) at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Duke at Kansas (-8, o/u 64.5), 11 a.m., FS1

South Florida at Louisville (-14, o/u 63.5), 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (-3.5, o/u 60.5), 11 a.m., CBSSN

UCLA (-21, o/u 58) at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network

UMass at Temple (-9.5, o/u 44.5), 1 p.m., ESPN+

*Fordham at Ohio, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Notre Dame (-1, o/u 60) at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Minnesota at Michigan State (-1.5, o/u 51.5), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Indiana at Cincinnati (-14, o/u 54), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

James Madison at Appalachian State (-8.5, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Toledo (-1, o/u 46.5) at San Diego State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Florida International at Western Kentucky (-27.5, o/u 66.5), 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

North Texas at Memphis (-13, o/u 68), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

*Texas Southern at UTSA, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Central Florida (-18, o/u 57.5), 3 p.m., ESPNU

*Sacramento State at Colorado State, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Cal (-4, o/u 48), 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Akron at Liberty (-27, o/u 57.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Navy at East Carolina (-17.5, o/u 49)), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Ball State at Georgia Southern (-8.5, o/u 61.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas State at Old Dominion (-3.5, o/u 57.5), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Rice at Houston (-17, o/u 58), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa (-7, o/u 35.5) at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Southern Miss at Tulane (-12, o/u 50), 6 p.m., ESPN+

UNLV (-2.5, o/u 62) at Utah State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

*Houston Baptist at Texas State, 6 p.m.

Marshall (-4, o/u 52.5) at Troy, 6 p.m., NFL Network

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (-12.5, o/u 60.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

New Mexico at LSU (-31, o/u 47), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina (-23, o/u 64), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern (-6.5, o/u 50), 6:30 p.m., BTN regional

Florida Atlantic at Purdue (-19, o/u 60.5), 6:30 p.m., BTN regional

Hawaii at New Mexico State (-2.5), 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State (-16.5, o/u 48.5), 7 p.m., ACCN

UL (-12) at UL-Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at San Jose State (-3.5), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN