NFL Week 3 early odds, betting lines: No favorites by more than a touchdown

For those who remain alive in their Survivor / Knockout pools, first we offer a congratulations as that has been no easy task, but if you thought the first two weeks were like playing dodgeball, Week 3 could be loaded with even more landmines.

There are no double-digit favorites in the NFL this coming week, and beyond that, there are no teams favored by more than a touchdown, which could make the pickings slim.

Some of the featured games include: Las Vegas traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans, in which the Raiders are favored by a point over last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs; Green Bay will be in Tampa Bay for the Bucs’ home openers; and Dallas heads to the Meadowlands to take on their NFC East-rival New York Giants on Monday night (Sept. 26).

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Bye weeks: None

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 40.5) at Cleveland (-190), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

New Orleans (-3, ML -160), o/u 41) at Carolina (+135), noon

Las Vegas (-1, ML -120, o/u 45.5) at Tennessee (+100), noon

Baltimore (-3, ML -165, o/u 43) at New England (+140), noon

Philadelphia (-4, ML -195, o/u 50.5) at Washington (+162), noon

Buffalo (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 51) at Miami (+180), noon

Cincinnati (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 44) at NY Jets (+180), noon

Detroit (+7, ML +260, o/u 53.5) at Minnesota (-335), noon

Houston (+2.5, ML +122, o/u 39.5) at Chicago, noon

Kansas City (-6.5, ML -285, o/u 47) at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville (+7, ML +260, o/u 48) at LA Chargers (-335), 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay (+3, ML +135, o/u 44) at Tampa Bay (-160), 3:25 p.m.

Atlanta (+2, ML +105), o/u 41) at Seattle (-125), 3:25 p.m.

LA Rams (-4, ML -205, o/u 50.5) at Arizona (+170), 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco (even, ML -110, o/u 43) at Denver (-110), 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas (+3, ML +135, o/u 39.5) at NY Giants (-160), 7:15 p.m.