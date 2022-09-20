September 20, 2022
NFL Week 3 early odds, betting lines: No favorites by more than a touchdown

This could be one of the toughest weeks of season for Survivor Pools

By Jim Derry
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is stopped by Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Aaron Gash/AP)

For those who remain alive in their Survivor / Knockout pools, first we offer a congratulations as that has been no easy task, but if you thought the first two weeks were like playing dodgeball, Week 3 could be loaded with even more landmines.

There are no double-digit favorites in the NFL this coming week, and beyond that, there are no teams favored by more than a touchdown, which could make the pickings slim.

Some of the featured games include: Las Vegas traveling to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans, in which the Raiders are favored by a point over last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs; Green Bay will be in Tampa Bay for the Bucs’ home openers; and Dallas heads to the Meadowlands to take on their NFC East-rival New York Giants on Monday night (Sept. 26).

Here’s the entire schedule, along with early lines from Caesars Sportsbook (as of Monday morning).

Bye weeks: None

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh (+3.5, ML +158, o/u 40.5) at Cleveland (-190), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

New Orleans (-3, ML -160), o/u 41) at Carolina (+135), noon

Las Vegas (-1, ML -120, o/u 45.5) at Tennessee (+100), noon

Baltimore (-3, ML -165, o/u 43) at New England (+140), noon

Philadelphia (-4, ML -195, o/u 50.5) at Washington (+162), noon

Buffalo (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 51) at Miami (+180), noon

Cincinnati (-4.5, ML -220, o/u 44) at NY Jets (+180), noon

Detroit (+7, ML +260, o/u 53.5) at Minnesota (-335), noon

Houston (+2.5, ML +122, o/u 39.5) at Chicago, noon

Kansas City (-6.5, ML -285, o/u 47) at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville (+7, ML +260, o/u 48) at LA Chargers (-335), 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay (+3, ML +135, o/u 44) at Tampa Bay (-160), 3:25 p.m.

Atlanta (+2, ML +105), o/u 41) at Seattle (-125), 3:25 p.m.

LA Rams (-4, ML -205, o/u 50.5) at Arizona (+170), 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco (even, ML -110, o/u 43) at Denver (-110), 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas (+3, ML +135, o/u 39.5) at NY Giants (-160), 7:15 p.m.

