How to bet the Monday Night Football doubleheader: Bills-Titans and Vikings-Eagles

Week 2 is nearly in the books, but fortunately we will have two games to bet on tonight.

The Monday Night Football doubleheader, which is typically a Week 1 staple, will take place tonight. The Buffalo Bills are slated to host the Tennessee Titans, while the Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Minnesota Vikings to town. The latter game figures to be more interesting, but Sunday certainly proved that you can never take these things for granted.

Betting Lines

Fresh off defeating the defending champs in the season opener, the Bills are a 10-point favorite against the Titans in their home opener. This line has moved a bit after opening at 7.5 points in the summer. The total is currently set at 47.5

In a battle between the two favorite NFC sleepers, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points at home against the Vikings tonight. The total is currently at 49, which is significant because this mark climbed over 51 yesterday.

Betting Trends

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact that each of the first five primetime games have gone under their point total to start the season. I recommended taking the over in Sunday night’s game, and we were a fourth-and-goal run away from cashing that when Justin Fields was stopped short by the Green Bay Packers. The under trend probably ends tonight, but only time will tell.

The Bills were 10-7 against the spread in the regular season last year and covered the number with ease in this year’s opener. The Titans were also 10-7 ATS on their way to capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021.

Both the Eagles and Vikings went 9-8 against the spread last season. They also both hit the over on the point total in double-digit games.

Injury Report

As always, it is important to know who is playing and who isn’t when betting on football.

Titans — Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow) and running back Dontrell Hillard (hamstring) are all out for tonight’s game. Wide receiver Kyle Phillips is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Bills — Defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) are both out and doubtful, respectively. Cornerback Dane Jackson is questionable with a knee injury, while wide receiver Gabe Davis is questionable after being a late addition to the injury report with an ankle sprain.

Vikings — Cornerback Andrew Booth has been ruled out with a quad injury.

Eagles — Every player on the injury report was a full participant on Saturday.

Shane Jackson’s play

As is often the case with sides and total, my bet for the upcoming slate was made earlier in the week. I ended up betting under 51.5 in the Eagles-Vikings matchup, something I wrote about earlier in the week at Bet Chicago Sports. The total is currently 49, so I wouldn’t recommend it at that number.

If I had to make a play in the final hours before kickoff, my lean is on Eagles to cover the spread. These two teams should both be in the playoff mix this year, but I still have the Eagles as the better team at this point and just like anything under the key number of three.

The Vikings looked the part in Week 1, especially on the offensive side of the ball during the debut of head coach Kevin O’Connell. But it will be interesting to see their encore now that there is actual tape on this team.