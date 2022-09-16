Cal at Notre Dame odds preview: Irish are favored again. Can they finally get their first win?

Notre Dame will try to erase the memories of a bad home opener on a rugged California team on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish were gashed for 219 rushing yards and fell to 0-2 with a 26-21 loss to Marshall last week. Meanwhile, Cal held off UNLV 20-14 behind quarterback Jack Plummer, who threw for 278 yards and a touchdown, to move to 2-0.

Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Irish as a 11-point favorite with an over/under of 40.5.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

California Golden Bears at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time/TV: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Notre Dame -11

Money line: Cal +310; Notre Dame -400

Over/under: 40.5

Analysis: Cal has very good value as a double-digit underdog to a Notre Dame team that is struggling to find an identity on offense and starting a new quarterback, junior Drew Pyne. Neither offense has been much to crow about so far this season, and the under 40½ is certainly worth a look.

Notre Dame has to get a running game going. Quarterback Tyler Buchner led Notre Dame in rushing last week, and he is likely going o miss the rest of the season with an injury. California has a very good defense, but Notre Dame Is a much better team and the SP+ rankings gap between the teams (Notre Dame 18th and California 74th) spell that out.

The Irish should win straight up, but the back-door cover is in play here. Cal will put together enough offense late to get the cover.

Prediction: Notre Dame 24, California 16