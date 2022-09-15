These betting nuggets don’t favor Bears’ chances vs. Aaron Rodgers

It is no secret that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gotten the better of the Chicago Bears in his career, something he has even razzed the fan base about in the past.

But the numbers are quite astonishing, especially from a betting perspective.

According to this tweet from the Action Network, Rodgers is 21-7 against the spread and 23-5 straight up when facing the Bears in his career. Rodgers has won and covered the number in six consecutive meetings with the Bears leading up to this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field.

The Packers are 0-1 after a loss in the opener, but Rodgers has fared well against the Bears in this exact scenario before. He has won eight of the nine games against the Bears when coming off a loss, covering the spread in all nine of those outings.

Aaron Rodgers is 23-5 straight up and 21-7 against the spread vs. the Bears (incl. playoffs) 🧀



Rodgers has won and covered his last six meetings against Chicago.



He is 8-1 SU and 9-0 ATS vs. Bears after a straight up loss. pic.twitter.com/TZv26g6H6n — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 14, 2022

No matter how you slice it, history does not favor the Bears’ chances on Sunday. You can bet on this trend continuing (or ending) this week at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

That history lesson might help explain why the betting odds have been trending toward the Packers for much of the week. The Bears originally opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Caesars Sportsbook, but the spread has been a flat 10 points ever since.

Week 1 went differently for these two NFC North rivals. The Bears scored 19 unanswered points in a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers while practically playing in a monsoon at Soldier Field. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields delivered on a few key plays, while the Bears’ defense stymied the 49ers offense for much of the game.

The Packers looked out of sorts in their first game since trading away Davante Adams in the offseason. They couldn’t get any offensive rhythm in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, thanks to an injured offensive line and an inexperienced receiver room.

On Wednesday’s official injury report, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were all limited participants. Monitoring their status this week will be key to betting this game.

I don’t care about Rodgers’ history against the Bears, there is no way I would feel comfortable laying double-digit points if the Packers were short handed on offense again this weekend.