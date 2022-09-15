NFL Week 2 betting odds: How the lines have changed since the summer

All week long, bettors and football fans have been told not to overreact to Week 1. But did that lead to a bit of an under-reaction from what we saw during the opening weekend of the 2022-23 NFL season?

What’s really interesting is that the betting lines didn’t change too much from when I compiled these betting odds over the summer. To help illustrate that, let’s take a look at the current spread at Caesars Sportsbook compared to what the spread was when these lines were out during the summer.

Game Current spread Summer line Chiefs vs. Chargers KC -4 KC -3.5 Saints vs. Buccaneers TB -2.5 TB -4 Giants vs. Panthers NYG -2 NYG -1.5 Ravens vs. Dolphins BAL -3.5 BAL -4 Browns vs. Jets CLE -6.5 CLE -6.5 Lions vs. Commanders DET -1.5 WAS -2.5 Jaguars vs. Colts IND -4 IND -4.5 Steelers vs. Patriots NE -2 NE -2 49ers vs. Seahawks SF -8.5 SF -9 Rams vs. Falcons LAR -10 LAR -13 Raiders vs. Cardinals LV -5.5 LV -2 Cowboys vs. Bengals CIN -7 DAL -2 Broncos vs. Texans DEN -10 DEN -11 Packers vs. Bears GB -10 GB -10 Bills vs. Titans BUF -10 BUF -7 Eagles vs. Vikings PHI -2 PHI -2.5

Notable spread movement

Buccaneers at Saints — Getting through the key number of three is significant because Tom Brady has not defeated the Saints in the Caesars Superdome during the regular season since he arrived in Tampa Bay.

Lions vs. Commanders — Washington won in Week 1 while Detroit lost its opener, but the latter is getting more respect in the betting market. The Lions are the betting favorite this week, snapping a streak of 24 consecutive games as an underdog.

Cardinals at Raiders — The Cardinals got crushed by the Chiefs in Week 1 and have a long injury list, so that helps explain the 3.5 points of spread movement from the offseason line. Still, getting through the key number of three might be a step too far when betting against a quarterback as talented as Kyler Murray.

Rams vs. Falcons — Despite the long layoff after playing on Thursday, the Rams have lost some respect in the betting market. The spread is three points lower than what it was in the summer, though the Rams’ offense will have to play much better than it did against the Bills to cover a double-digit spread.

Bills vs. Titans — It almost seems like a typo that the Bills were only laying a touchdown in the summer in Week 2. But it is important to remember the Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year before losing to the Giants last Sunday. The Bills walloped the Rams last week, so it is easy to see why those two results moved the line three points ahead of this Monday Night Football matchup.