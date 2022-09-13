Point total drops in Bears-Packers showdown on Sunday Night Football

Bettors have not waited long to bet on the Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, which is slated to take place at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

The market has moved on the spread and total since both lines opened at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. The total has seen the biggest movement, dropping more than a full point from the opening number.

Sunday’s matchup between the Packers and Bears now has a point total of 43 after opening at 44.5. This movement came in less than a day, with the market reacting to the initial betting lines on Monday.

Let’s try to figure out what led to the movement on the total, shall we?

For one, both teams went well under the point total during a Week 1 that had double-digit games ultimately finish under. The Packers managed just seven points in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which ended well below the closing total of 47. The Packers looked disoriented on offense, especially the new group of receivers trying to replace Davante Adams.

At least the weather could be to blame for the Bears’ 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Rain came down in a hurry Sunday morning, leading to unfavorable playing conditions and a point total that came down to 38 by kickoff.

Both of these teams will probably be more of an under team this season, which was the case in 2021. The Packers went under their total nine times during the regular season in 2021, while the Bears accomplished the feat 10 times via the database at SportsOddsHistory.

Still, what’s really interesting about the market’s reaction to the total is that the spread has actually ballooned a bit. The Packers opened as a 9.5-point favorite, but enough bets came in Monday morning to push the spread to double-digits.

Not only is 10 a bit of a key number for bettors, but the combination of the large spread and low total could set up a good opportunity to bet this game. For example, if you think the Bears are going to produce better offensively on dry land — at least compared to what the current betting odds indicate — then it might be advantageous to take the points or the over.

That’s ultimately up for you to decide, but the movement early in the week is certainly interesting and will be worth monitoring up until kickoff.