Week 3 college football odds, TV schedule: Road tests for Michigan State, Georgia

After a weekend full of upsets and surprises left preseason top 10 teams Notre Dame and Texas A&M stunned while No. 1 Alabama snuck by Texas by a single point, the college football season marches into a week without a marquee game.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any excitement. Of course there will be. The question is where and when — and, of course, which side to bet on.

One interesting game to watch will be a battle of Power Five schools that are unbeaten but also untested when No. 11 Michigan State visits Washington, with the Huskies favored by 2 points. Two more Southeastern Conference games also are on the slate, with new No. 1 Georgia (-24.5) visiting South Carolina and LSU playing host to Mississippi State (-3).

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 3 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Top 25 games

No. 1 Georgia (-24.5, o/u 50.5) at South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-47, o/u 59.5), 11 a.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 6 Oklahoma (-13.5, o/u 65) at Nebraska, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fox

*Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky, 11 a.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor (-31, o/u 53), 11 a.m. Saturday, FS1

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-4, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

No. 20 Ole Miss (-14.5, o/u 60) at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 22 Penn State (-3, o/u 48.5) at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS

UL-Monroe at No. 2 Alabama (-49.5, o/u 60), 3 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest (-16.5, o/u 62.5), 4 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State (-31, o/u 61), 6 p.m. Saturday, Fox

*Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

*Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee (-47.5, o/u 65.5), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State (-9.5, o/u 55.5), 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-2, o/u 55), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

South Florida at No. 18 Florida (-24.5, o/u 59), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

No. 23 Pittsburgh (-11, o/u 54.5) at Western Michigan, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson (-33, o/u 54.5), 7 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

UTSA at No. 21 Texas (-13.5, o/u 59), 7 p.m. Saturday, Longhorn Network

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-6, o/u 47.5), 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah (-21, o/u 49.5), 9 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-12.5, o/u 71), 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Other games

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Florida State (-1.5, o/u 54.5) at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Air Force (-15.5, o/u 50) at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Purdue (-1, o/u 59) at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati (-21, o/u 50) at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Indiana (-6.5, o/u 59), 11 a.m., BTN regional

*Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACC Network

*Villanova at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

*Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN+

*Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN regional

*Long Island at Kent State, 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina (-17.5, o/u 58), noon, ESPN+

*Towson at West Virginia, noon, ESPN+

*Bucknell at Central Michigan, noon

South Alabama at UCLA (-13.5, o/u 59), 1 p.m., Pac-12N

Ohio at Iowa State (-21, o/u 49), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Rutgers (-17, o/u 44.5) at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Old Dominion at Virginia (-10.5, o/u 59), 1 p.m., ACC Network

*Murray State at Ball State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Cal at Notre Dame (-10, o/u 43), 1:30 p.m., NBC

Tulane at Kansas State (-16.5, o/u 49), 2 p.m., ESPN+

North Texas at UNLV (-2.5, o/u 58), 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota (-27, o/u 46.5), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois (-1.5, o/u 61.5), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBSSN

New Mexico State at Wisconsin (-37.5, o/u 47.5), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Troy at Appalachian State (-12.5, o/u 54.5), 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia Southern at UAB (-12.5, o/u 56), 2:30 p.m.

*Stony Brook at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Houston (-9.5, o/u 62.5), 3 p.m., ESPNU

*UT-Martin at Boise State, 3 p.m., FS1

Colorado State at Washington State (-16.5, o/u 53), 4 p.m., Pac-12N

Marshall (-18) at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State (-3, o/u 54) at LSU, 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

*North Carolina A&T at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN+

*Campbell at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas State at Memphis (-13, o/u 62), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Charlotte at Georgia State (-19.5, o/u 60.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Jacksonville State at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Northwestern State at Southern Miss, 6 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa (-21.5, o/u 40.5), 6:30 p.m., BTN

SMU at Maryland (-3.5, o/u 70), 6:30 p.m., FS1

Central Florida (-10, o/u 58.5), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

UL (-12, o/u 53) at Rice, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

*Maine at Boston College, 6:30 p.m.

UTEP (-3, o/u 41.5) at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

*Montana State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Pac-12N

*North Dakota State at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State (-19, o/u 57.5), 10 p.m., Pac-12N

*Duquesne at Hawaii, midnight (Sunday)