Russell Wilson-led Broncos set to roll past Seahawks on MNF: Best Bets for Sept. 12

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Sept. 12:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Broncos (-6.5) over Seahawks

The odds/bet: -106 ($31.80 to win $30)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Our take: The Russell Wilson era will begin for the Broncos tonight in the place Wilson called home for a decade, but there likely won’t be much for the home crowd to cheer about considering the Seahawks look completely outmatched.

The Seahawks were clearly in rebuilding mode this offseason after trading Wilson, as they’ll be starting last season’s backup quarterback Geno Smith tonight behind what projects to be a shaky offensive line, a questionable running game that lost former lead rusher Chris Carson and a defense that lost top player Bobby Wagner.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have solid support on offense to boost Wilson with a strong skill group featuring playmakers Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Cortland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and their defense has enough talent to shut down the Seahawks and win this one by double digits.

LET RUSS COOK!

The play: NFL prop parlay: Russell Wilson over 253.5 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns

The odds/bet: +171 ($10 to win $17.10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Our take: The revival of the “Let Russ Cook” movement is set to begin tonight in Wilson’s return to Seattle, and he should have plenty of opportunity to cook up his former team.

Wilson appears to be a perfect fit in first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive scheme considering that Wilson possesses similar traits to Aaron Rodgers, who Hackett helped coach up Rodgers to back-to-back MVPs the past two seasons as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator.

Expect Wilson’s arm to be unleashed early and often in this one against the rebuilding Seahawks, and he’s been a fast starter recently having thrown for over 250 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1 the past two seasons.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser: 49ers (-0.5) over Bears, Colts (-1) over Texans (LOST $48)

NFL: Cowboys (+2.5) over Buccaneers (LOST $16.50)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$64.50 (0-2)

Final total for the week: +$13 (7-5)

Total for September: -$157.10 (7-13)

Total for 2022: -$205.90 (230-262)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).