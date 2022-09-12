Chicago Bears open as 9.5-point underdog in Week 2 matchup against Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears are 1-0, while the Green Bay Packers begin the season 0-1. But don’t expect oddsmakers to overreact to Week 1.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, released Week 2 odds just before the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year. The Bears open as a 9.5-point underdog in next week’s rivalry contest with the Packers, which will take place at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

In a way, the trading team is actually giving some credit to what transpired on the football field in the opening weekend. Caesars Sportsbook has had betting odds for every game of the NFL season out for most of the summer, and the Bears were originally a 10-point underdog in this exact matchup entering the year.

So what changed after Sunday’s action?

Well, the Bears began the year with an unexpected victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Facing a 10-0 deficit, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to begin the Matt Eberflus era with a 19-10 win during a soggy afternoon at Soldier Field.

Due to the rain, quarterbacks from both teams had a hard time getting much going. But Justin Fields eventually made the difference with his big-play ability, tossing two touchdowns and 121 yards in the first game of the year.

After the conclusion of that game, the Packers were bested by the Minnesota Vikings in a NFC North showdown in Minneapolis. The Vikings led from start to finish in a 23-7 victory to give their first-year head coach, Kevin O’Connell, a victory in his debut.

Aaron Rodgers struggled to connect with a receiver room trying to replace Davante Adams. Rodgers finished with 195 yards and one interception, as the lone Packers score of the game came on a touchdown run by running back AJ Dillon.

Both the Packers and Bears went under their point total in the opener, which probably explains why their Week 2 total opened at 44.5 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bears are +400 on the moneyline to pull off a second-straight upset, while the Packers are priced at -550 to win outright.

We will have all week to take a closer look at how to bet on this showdown between the Packers and Bears, but I tend to think this line will move. My preseason power ratings made this Packers -11, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this spread eventually gets to at least double-digits later this week.

Week 2 NFL opening lines

• New York Giants (-2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers | Total: 42.5

• Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Miami Dolphins | Total: 45.5

• Cleveland Browns (-6.5) vs. New York Jets | Total: 42

• Detroit Lions (-1) vs. Washington Commanders | Total: 46.5

• Indianapolis Colts (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars | Total: 45.5

• New England Patriots (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers | Total: 41.5

• San Francisco 49ers (-8) vs. Seattle Seahawks | Total: 42.5

• Los Angeles Rams (-11.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons | Total: 48

• Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals | Total: 52

• Denver Broncos (-10.5) vs. Houston Texans | Total: 43.5

• Green Bay Packers (-9.5) vs. Chicago Bears | Total: 44.5

• Buffalo Bills (9.5) vs. Tennessee Titans | Total: 50

• Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings | Total: 48