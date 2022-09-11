Touchdown scorer picks for Week 1 matchup between Bears and 49ers

It is time for the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season, and a much-anticipated one at that with a new era set to begin for the Chicago Bears when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

We’ve spent all week breaking this game down from a betting perspective, including how to bet the spread, total and player props. Now, it is time for some fun in the final hours just before the opening kickoff.

Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, will have touchdown scorer odds (first touchdown and anytime touchdown) all NFL season. This can be a fun way to bet on each game, because most players tend to have a juicy payout and it can be quite rewarding when they do find the end zone.

My promise to you is to provide at least one play in the TD market for all 17 games of the Bears’ 2022-23 regular season. You can choose to follow along if you’d like, just know that these will be smaller plays for me. There is no need to waste the bankroll on a market that is tough to predict, but I do think this will be a fun way to have action on each game.

First touchdown scorer

This prop is as easy as the name would suggest. All you have to do is bet on the player you think will score the first touchdown of the game. Players from both teams are eligible, so typically this market has longer odds due to how tough it can be to hit a winner.

Deebo Samuel, who plays receiver for the 49ers, has the best odds of finding the end zone first with a price of +525 at Caesars Sportsbook. Running back Elijah Mitchell is behind him at +550, while Trey Lance (+650) and Brandon Aiyuk (+950) all have better than 10/1 odds to have the honors of scoring first.

Running back David Montgomery is actually the only Bears’ player in the top-five in odds, with a price of +650. Justin Fields is listed at +1100, followed by his top pass catchers in Darnell Mooney (+1200) and Cole Kmet (+1600) ahead of kickoff.

When I do play this prop, I tend to target tight ends due to them usually being a priority in the red zone. Kmet didn’t have a single touchdown in 2021, but I wouldn’t blame anyone for being tempted by his price here.

Anytime touchdown options

Again, this prop is as simple as it sounds. When you bet a player to score a touchdown at Caesars Sportsbook, all you need is just that and your ticket will be graded as a winner. This does not have to be the first touchdown of the game, so the odds aren’t as favorable.

Samuel is still the favorite in this market with a price of -110, but Mitchell comes in at -105 to score a touchdown. Montgomery (+120), Lance (+165), Aiyuk (+175), Mooney (+180), Fields (+220) and Kmet (+300) all have 3/1 or better odds to find paydirt.

There are several more options listed in each market, so don’t be afraid to go further down the board for a bigger payout.

My picks

Normally, I wouldn’t play both markets here but it is the first game and I simply can’t help myself. I won’t be taking a 49ers player, either, as the odds for the players on the other side are much more enticing in Week 1.

In the end, I’ve decided to bet on Mooney to score the first touchdown at +1200 and to score a touchdown at any point in the game for +180. Here’s hoping he can score the first touchdown of the game to cash both tickets.

Mooney, who finished with 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last year, will be a primary target for Fields this season. Using Pro Football Focus’ WR/CB matchup tool, Mooney projects to have a “good” matchup against two of the three cornerbacks he is slated to face in Week 1.

Let’s root for Fields to find his WR1 for a touchdown to set the tone in Week 1.