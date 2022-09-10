Clear value with Kentucky at Florida, Washington State at Wisconsin: Best Bets for September 10

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Saturday, Sept. 10:

TOP PLAY

The play: College football, Kentucky +6 over Florida

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Like the Bet.NOLA.com crew said on Thursday’s Bayou Bets show, we think Florida used every ounce of emotion they have to skirt past Utah last week at The Swamp. Now they get a very underrated Kentucky team in their SEC opener the next Saturday.

The Wildcats have won two of the past four games in the series after the Gators won 31 straight from November 1987 to September 2017. One of those wins for Kentucky came in Gainesville, Fla., in 2018.

There’s little question Mark Stoops has his Wildcats unafraid of any place or any opponent, and with a win here, they could make a surprise run in the SEC East – at least until they play Georgia in their penultimate regular-season game in Lexington on Nov. 19.

If you want to get extra frisky and take the money line at +192, we think there’s value there, but we’re going to play it safer and take the six points, which was five earlier this week.

CFB UNDER IN MADISON

The play: Washington State-Wisconsin under 49.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($16.50 to win $15)

The book: BetMGM

Time/TV: 2:30 pm. (FOX)

Our take: Both teams played in games in which less than 41 points were scored in their opener, and there’s an excellent chance we’ll see numbers around 41 again on Saturday.

Wisconsin is known for their defense, and they shouldn’t have much trouble stopping the Cougars’ offense. However, we don’t trust the Badgers’ offense enough to lay 17 points, so we’ll go with the best value in this game.

Quite frankly, this might be one of the best values of the day – even if betting unders in college football scares the bejeezus out of the casual bettor.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Friday’s best bets

MLB money line: Braves over Mariners (WON $30)

College football: Louisville +6.5 over Central Florida (WON $10)

Friday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$22.50 (5-3)

Total for September: -$137.60 (5-11)

Total for 2022: -$186.40 (228-260)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).