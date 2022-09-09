Notre Dame’s talent advantage makes Irish big favorites against Marshall

Notre Dame will look to get Marcus Freeman his first career victory as a head coach when the Fighting Irish host Marshall on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish defense showed up for their Week 1 opener against Ohio State, but the offense struggled in a 21-10 loss to the Buckeyes. Marshall feasted on FCS opponent Norfolk State and cruised to a 55-3 win.

Notre Dame is going to have a clear talent advantage and the excitement of a home opener. Caesars Sportsbook has listed the Irish as a 20.5-point favorite with an over/under of 50.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time/TV: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Notre Dame -20.5

Money line: Marshall +950; Notre Dame -1667

Over/under: 50

Analysis: The oddsmakers underestimated Notre Dame a little last week when the Irish were 17.5-point underdogs to Ohio State. The defense held the explosive Buckeyes to just 21 points, but the offense couldn’t get much going behind first-year starting quarterback Tyler Buchner, who threw for just 177 yards.

This week, Notre Dame is going to be able to get physical with the smaller Marshall squad. The Irish only rushed for 76 yards against the Buckeyes and could easily triple that total this week against a Sun Belt Conference opponent.

Look for running back Chris Tyree to have success running the ball for Notre Dame, which should open up things for Buchner and the Irish passing game. Marshall will need a huge effort from its rushing attack, led by Ethan Payne and Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn.

Notre Dame should prove to be too big, too strong and too fast for Marshall. The Irish will roll and get Freeman his first of many victories.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Marshall 10