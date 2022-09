In episode No. 2 of the Bet Chicago Sports podcast, Shane Jackson is joined by Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond. They discuss the Bears’ chances of covering as a TD underdog at Caesars Sportsbook against the 49ers and what to expect from this new-look squad entering the 2022-23 NFL season.

Or listen to the podcast here:

Or download our podcast in Apple Podcasts here.

Find us on Spotify here.