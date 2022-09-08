The football season is starting back up, and it is as good of a time as any to jump into sports betting.

If you are completely new to sports betting and don’t know where to begin, Bet Chicago Sports is here to help you. We are going to teach you the basis about how to bet on football for the upcoming season, as there are a variety of different ways you can have action on the game.

Spread bet

This is the margin assigned by oddsmakers that is factored into the final score of a wager, either added to the score of the underdog team, or subtracted from the favored team’s score.

Example: San Francisco is a 7-point favorite over Chicago. This means if you place a straight bet on San Francisco, they will need to win by eight points or more for your wager to be a winner. If you chose Chicago, they would need to lose by six points or fewer — or for Chicago to outright win — for your wager to win.

Moneyline bet

A dollar-value wager placed on a game where a point spread is not assessed. Values are represented by a plus or minus sign and based on betting units of 100.

Example: Kansas City is -220 to beat Chicago, and Chicago is +190 to win. In that scenario, you would have to risk $220 to profit $100, but Kansas City simply would need to win the game, with no additional point spread assessed. If you were to bet on Chicago, you would risk $100 to profit $190, but Chicago would also have to win the game outright and would not benefit from any point-spread boost.

Total bet

A wager based on the number of combined points scored in a game. A bettor must choose “over” for whether more points will be scored or “under” for fewer total points scored than the assigned number for that game.

Example: Detroit and Chicago have a total of 44 points scored in a football game. If you select the over, the combined score must equal 45 or greater to win the wager. If you select the under, the final score must be 43 points or fewer.

First half and halftime wagering

There is the ability to wager on a point spread or total for only the first or second half of a game. A first half wager is determined by the score once a game reaches halftime. A halftime wager, for betting purposes, resets the score of a game at 0-0 at halftime of a game.

For example, if the Green Bay Packers lead the Chicago Bears at halftime by a score of 24-10 and the player bets on the Packers -3.5 in the second half, the Packers must win the game by 18 points or more to cover the spread. Halftime wagers also include any overtime periods that are played.

Teasers

Caesars Sportsbook offers 6, 6 ½, 7, 10 and 14-point teasers in football. A teaser allows the player to add extra points on an underdog or subtract points on a favorite on multiple games.

In the event of a wagering tie in any game (other than 10 and 14 point teasers), the teaser is reduced to the next lowest number; for example a 4-team teaser with one tie would become a 3-team teaser, etc. In the event of a wagering tie, a 2-team teaser is deemed “No Action” and all money wagered is refunded. Note: 10 and 14 point teasers, ties lose.

Parlays

A popular way to bet on sports, parlays allow a player to combine several different bets into one single wager. To win a parlay, all legs in the parlay must win.

Because you technically have to win multiple bets, parlays are tougher to win on a regular basis. But they make up for it by offering a bigger payout. Parlays can be fun, but don’t waste your whole bankroll trying to hit it big.