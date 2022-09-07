Score fest in Chicago? Yankees, Jays nice combo: Best Bets for September 7

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 7:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB total, Reds at Cubs over 8 runs scored

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: FanDuel

Time/TV: 6:40 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: Let’s see. One team has an aging pitcher on the hill with a 5.98 ERA and the other has a guy who has made one major-league start. Can someone explain this total to me?

In other words, yes, we are taking the bait.

Cincinnati’s Mike Minor has had one quality start since Independence Day and has given up 29 total hits in his past four outings. For the Cubs, Javier Assad wears No. 72 and spent most of the year pitching in the Southern League.

On Tuesday, the two teams combined for 12 runs scored, so there’s no reason to think Wednesday won’t be more of the same with little wind, temps in the mid-60s and high humidity.

MLB PARLAY, PART II

The play: MLB money line parlay, Blue Jays over Orioles and Yankees over Twins

The odds/bet: +150 ($10 to win $15)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Both games at 6:05 p.m. (MLB TV)

Our take: Nearly a week into a horrendously rough September, we make no excuses. However, we do play off of our success and don’t look a gift donkey in the mouth. We got our MLB parlay correct on Tuesday, so we’re going for another one.

Gerrit Cole is on the hill for the Yanks, who have bounced back a bit with two straight wins after losing three in a row, including a 9-0 embarrassing loss to Tampa Bay last Friday. Cole lost his last start at the Angels last Wednesday, but he pitched well and is rested.

For Toronto, Alek Manoah has been fantastic despite some tough-luck losses. No need to worry here against a Baltimore team that has faded a bit. The Jays can gain some separation here, standing just 3½ games ahead of them in the American League East, and more importantly, the wild-card chase.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s bets

MLB moneyline: San Diego over Arizona (LOST $30)

MLB parlay: Miami/Philly under 7 runs and Milwaukee/Colorado over 11 runs (WON $23)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$7 (1-1)

Total for the week: +$11.50 (2-2)

Total for September: -$148.60 (2-10)

Total for 2022: -$197.40 (225-259)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).