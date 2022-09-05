Clemson to cover in CFB Week 1 finale, plus an MLB run line play: Best Bets for Sept. 5

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Sept. 5:

TOP PLAY

The play: NCAA football, Clemson -23.5 over Georgia Tech

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Clemson struggled against Georgia Tech last season in an ugly 14-8 victory, but this season’s contest projects to go back to the norm of Clemson not only beating the Ramblin’ Wreck, but covering.

Clemson has covered against Georgia Tech in seven of their last 10 outings, and this season’s Clemson team looks reinforced with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei set to take a step forward, whereas Georgia Tech is the least experienced team in the ACC with only eight returning starters.

It projects to be a long day for Georgia Tech against a No. 4-ranked Clemson team that should be able to get a big enough lead to prevent a backdoor cover.

JACK FLAHERTY RETURNS

The play: MLB, Cardinals -1.5 over Nationals

The odds/bet: -115 ($11.50 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 3:15 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: Jack Flaherty hasn’t pitched in a Major League contest since June, but he’s set to make his return to the mound right in time to be locked in for the postseason and draws a dream matchup this afternoon.

Flaherty and the Cardinals will be taking on a Nationals team with the worst record in MLB, and while the Nats have won five of their last seven, they don’t match up well in this one against a Cardinals lineup that’s been tearing the cover off the ball.

Flaherty threw 6.2 innings in his last rehab outing and should have enough stamina to pitch deep into the game, and the Cards lineup should be able to feast on Nats starter Anibal Sanchez and his 5.05 ERA.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NCAA football: LSU -3 over Florida State (LOST $33.60)

NCAA football: LSU-Florida State over 50.5 (LOST $11)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$44.60 (0-2)

Final total for the week: -$157.20 (3-12)

Total for September: -$170.10 (0-8)

Total for 2022: -$218.90 (223-257)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).