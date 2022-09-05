2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Titans RB Derrick Henry expected to bounce back from injury

Everybody loves a good comeback story, which is why NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year is a fun market to bet on before the upcoming season.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry enters the year as the preseason favorite to win the award. Henry has a price of +400 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Henry piled up nearly 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a broken bone in his foot in Week 8. Henry eventually made his return in the postseason, carrying the ball 20 times for 62 yards and a score in a 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston is +500 to win Comeback Player of the Year, and checks all the boxes for a solid bet. He led the Saints to a 5-2 clip through seven games last year before he tore his MCL in Week 8. Winston threw for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns, but has room to put up even better numbers during his third year with the organization.

Christian McCaffrey, running back for the Carolina Panthers, is the only other player listed below 10/1 to win this award. McCaffrey, who is +900 in this market, finished with 785 total yards in seven games last year.

A defensive player has not won this award since 2000, but Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter is the only NFC North player with 40/1 odds or better to win this award.

Recent Winners for Comeback Player of the Year

A non-quarterback has not won this award since Keenan Allen did so in 2017. In fact, there have been 14 quarterbacks to win CPOY over the last 20 years. In most of the recent cases, winners of this award came back from injury rather than poor play.

• 2021: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

• 2020: Alex Smith, Washington Football Team

• 2019: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

• 2018: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

• 2017: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

• 2016: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

• 2015: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs

• 2014: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

• 2013: Phillip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

• 2012: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

• 2011: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

• 2010: Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles

Betting odds for Comeback Player of the Year

Below are all of the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds as listed by Caesars Sportsbook:

• Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: +450

• Jameis Winston, New Orleans: +500

• Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: +900

• Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers: +1000

• Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: +1200

• Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: +1800

• Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: +1800

• Daniel Jones, New York Giants: +1800

• Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs: +1800

• Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons: +1800

• Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000

• DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: +2000

• Chase Young, Washington Football Team: +2000

• Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500

• Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks: +2500

• Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500

• Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers: +2500

• Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams: +2500

• JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens: +2500

• Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams: +2500

• Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills: +3000

• Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent: +3000

• JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals: +4000

• Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings: +4000

• Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens: +4000

• Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans: +4000

• All other selections are 50/1 or longer