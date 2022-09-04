Bears QB Justin Fields has low passing TD prop entering 2022 season

Justin Fields enters his second season in the NFL, which honestly feels more like a rookie campaign in a lot of ways with everything that has changed about the Chicago Bears this past offseason. It has all resulted in expectations being low for Fields and company entering 2022.

But the disrespect might have gone too far. At Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports, Fields’ prop for passing touchdowns this season is currently set at an over/under of 18.5.

Of all quarterbacks listed in this prop market, Fields has the second-lowest mark for touchdown passes. Only Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has a lower total, as he enters the year with an over/under of 10.5 touchdown passes.

Comparing Fields’ touchdown prop to the rest of the 2021 QB class is pretty telling:

Mac Jones (23.5)

Trevor Lawrence (22.5)

Trey Lance (21.5)

Davis Mills (20.5)

Justin Fields (18.5)

There were 20 different quarterbacks to throw for at least 19 touchdowns last year, including Jared Goff who finished with exactly 19. Fields only recorded seven touchdown passes in 10 starts as a rookie, but demonstrated more of his potential in the preseason finale when he tossed three scores.

Of all the ways to bet on Fields making a leap in Year 2, this particular prop feels like the best way to do just that.