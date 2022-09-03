2022 NFL odds: How to bet the Defensive Rookie of the Year race

Thanks to the first five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft being defensive players, this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year race figures to be as compelling as ever.

Aidan Hutchinson, who was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions, is the betting favorite for this award. Hutchinson has a price of +450 at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Hutchinson is coming off a sensational senior season at Michigan, where he finished as runner-up in the Heisman race. Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks and 62 total tackles while lifting the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, has a value of +850 to win the award. Walker finished with 33 tackles and six sacks last season for the Georgia Bulldogs, who knocked off Alabama in the 2022 national championship game.

Five other players are listed at 14/1 or better, all of whom were drafted in the first round this past spring. Kyle Hamilton (Ravens) and Quay Walker (Packers) are both listed at +1100. Cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) and Ahmad Gardner (Jets) are priced at +1200, but only two corners have won this award since 2000. Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) and Jermaine Johnson II (Jets) come in at +1400.

That said, it is no surprise that many of the high draft picks have the best odds to win this race. Dating back to 2010, Darius Leonard, who was drafted by the Colts in 2018, is the only player to win this award after not being a first-round pick.

A few other NFC North rookies are further down the board in this market. Minnesota’s Andrew Booth Jr. is +2500, while Green Bay’s Devonte Wyatt is +3500 to win the award. Kyler Gordon, who was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears has a value of +4000 in this market.

All other NFC North players come in at 50/1 or longer.

Recent DROY winners

Ten of the last 12 winners were drafted in the top-half of the first round prior to winning the award, including six top-10 picks.

Year Player - Position - Team Draft slot 2021 Micah Parsons - LB - Cowboys No. 12 overall 2020 Chase Young - DL - Washington No. 2 overall 2019 Nick Bosa - EDGE - 49ers No. 2 overall 2018 Darius Leonard - LB - Colts Second round 2017 Marshon Lattimore - CB - Saints No. 11 overall 2016 Joey Bosa - DE - Chargers No. 3 overall 2015 Marcus Peters - CB - Chiefs No. 18 overall 2014 Aaron Donald - DT - Rams No. 13 overall 2013 Sheldon Richardson - DT - Jets No. 13 overall 2012 Luke Kuechly - ILB - Panthers No. 9 overall 2011 Von Miller - OLB - Broncos No. 2 overall 2010 Ndamukong Suh - DT - Lions No. 2 overall

Betting odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year