NCAA Football Game of Week 1: Ohio State 17-point favorite over Notre Dame

Not only is it rare that Notre Dame is a monster underdog, but it is nearly as uncommon that one top-5 team in the country is favored by more than two touchdowns over another.

Such will be the case Saturday night when the No. 5 Irish travel to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State in one of the marquee matchups of the season.

Here are the betting lines and tidbits on each team, as we preview our college football game of the week.

No. 2 NOTRE DAME at No. 5 OHIO STATE

Site: Columbus, Ohio

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC

Caesars Sportsbook lines/total (as of Aug. 31): Ohio State -17. Money lines, Ohio State -800; Notre Dame +550. Over/Under 59.

NOTABLE