September 01, 2022
Shaw Local
Bears BetsBetting NewsFootballCollege BettingBears News

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enters new season as betting favorite

By Shane Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The preseason might not be the most exciting form of football, but it does provide fans a glimpse of what to expect from promising young players. And that can shape preseason expectations for many of these rookies.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year betting market featured plenty of adjustments based on the three-game preseason slate for all 32 NFL teams. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, enters the regular season as the betting favorite with a price of +900.

A pair of playmakers are right behind Pickett in betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. Steelers receiver George Pickens and Texans running back Dameon Pierce are both listed at +1000 to win the award.

Jets running back Breece Hall enters the year +1200, followed by four different receivers who are all listed at +1400.

Notable NFC North rookies

A NFC North rookie has not won OROY since Eddie Lacy in 2013, but there are a number of candidates further down the betting board in this market entering the 2022-23 NFL season.

Green Bay has two different rookie receivers with a decent shot at claiming this award. Romeo Doubs has received plenty of buzz since being drafted out of Nevada in the 4th round, which explains his preseason price of +1400. Christian Watson, who played at the collegiate level for North Dakota State before being drafted by the Packers with the 34th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is +1600 to win the award.

Detroit selected a receiver with the 12th overall pick in this past draft, and Jameson Williams has a value of +2500 to win OROY. Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound speedster from Alabama, will be sidelined with a knee injury to start the season.

Recent OROY winners

Six of the last 12 winners have been a quarterback, while four different running backs have won over that span. Ja’Marr Chase (2021) and Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) are the only receivers to win OROY since 2010.

YearPlayerTeam
2021WR Ja’Marr ChaseBengals
2020QB Justin HerbertChargers
2019QB Kyler MurrayCardinals
2018RB Saquon BarkleyGiants
2017RB Alvin KamaraSaints
2016QB Dak PrescottCowboys
2015RB Todd GurleyRams
2014WR Odell Beckham Jr.Giants
2013RB Eddie LacyPackers
2012QB Robert Griffin IIIWashington
2011QB Cam NewtonPanthers
2010QB Sam BradfordRams

Betting odds for 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • Kenny Pickett, Steelers: +900
  • George Pickens, Steelers: +1000
  • Dameon Pierce, Texans: +1000
  • Breece Hall, Jets: +1200
  • Drake London, Falcons: +1400
  • Romeo Doubs, Packers: +1400
  • Skyy Moore, Chiefs: +1400
  • Chris Olave, Saints: +1400
  • James Cook, Bills: +1600
  • Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys: +1600
  • Christian Watson, Packers: +1600
  • Garrett Wilson, Jets: +1800
  • Treylon Burks, Titans: +2000
  • Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks: +2000
  • Jameson Williams, Lions: +2200
  • Jahan Dotson, Commanders: +2500
  • Desmond Ridder, Falcons: +2500
  • David Bell, Browns: +3000
  • Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders: +3500
  • KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys: +4000
  • Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs: +4000
  • Malik Willis, Titans: +4000
  • Isaiah Spiller, Chargers: +4000
  • Rachaad White, Buccaneers: +5000
  • Alec Pierce, Colts: +5000
  • Trey McBride, Cardinals: +5000
  • All other selections are 60/1 or longer

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

Sports BettingGambling
Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson

Shane Jackson is the Sports Betting Content Director for the Shaw Media Local News Network.