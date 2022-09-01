2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enters new season as betting favorite

The preseason might not be the most exciting form of football, but it does provide fans a glimpse of what to expect from promising young players. And that can shape preseason expectations for many of these rookies.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year betting market featured plenty of adjustments based on the three-game preseason slate for all 32 NFL teams. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, enters the regular season as the betting favorite with a price of +900.

A pair of playmakers are right behind Pickett in betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports. Steelers receiver George Pickens and Texans running back Dameon Pierce are both listed at +1000 to win the award.

Jets running back Breece Hall enters the year +1200, followed by four different receivers who are all listed at +1400.

Notable NFC North rookies

A NFC North rookie has not won OROY since Eddie Lacy in 2013, but there are a number of candidates further down the betting board in this market entering the 2022-23 NFL season.

Green Bay has two different rookie receivers with a decent shot at claiming this award. Romeo Doubs has received plenty of buzz since being drafted out of Nevada in the 4th round, which explains his preseason price of +1400. Christian Watson, who played at the collegiate level for North Dakota State before being drafted by the Packers with the 34th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is +1600 to win the award.

Aaron Rodgers goes in depth on rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.



Some good stuff in here: pic.twitter.com/MhR23DTdgn — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 22, 2022

Detroit selected a receiver with the 12th overall pick in this past draft, and Jameson Williams has a value of +2500 to win OROY. Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound speedster from Alabama, will be sidelined with a knee injury to start the season.

Recent OROY winners

Six of the last 12 winners have been a quarterback, while four different running backs have won over that span. Ja’Marr Chase (2021) and Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) are the only receivers to win OROY since 2010.

Year Player Team 2021 WR Ja’Marr Chase Bengals 2020 QB Justin Herbert Chargers 2019 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals 2018 RB Saquon Barkley Giants 2017 RB Alvin Kamara Saints 2016 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys 2015 RB Todd Gurley Rams 2014 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Giants 2013 RB Eddie Lacy Packers 2012 QB Robert Griffin III Washington 2011 QB Cam Newton Panthers 2010 QB Sam Bradford Rams

