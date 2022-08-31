2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds: 2 NFC North coaches are popular candidates

With the NFL season just around the corner, it is now or never to place those preseason wagers on popular award markets.
The NFL Coach of the Year race is particularly interesting ahead of the 2022-23 season, because it is completely wide open. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is the preseason favorite at +1300 to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.
Minnesota’s first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of six coaches to be tied for second in odds at +1500, joining a group that includes Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Vrabel, Nathaniel Hackett and Sean McVay. Dan Campbell, who took over Detroit last season, has a value of +1700 to win the award.
O’Connell was previously an offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams before he was hired to replace Mike Zimmer after eight years in Minnesota. The Vikings hope O’Connell can get more out of this offense, especially since he used to be Kirk Cousins’ quarterback coach back when they were both in Washington.
Campbell, meanwhile, went 3-13-1 with a -142 point differential in his first year with the Lions. Despite being overmatched from a talent perspective, the Lions never seemed to give up during games last year. The support for this team has continued to grow this summer, especially since Detroit has been featured on this year’s version of Hard Knocks on HBO.
"Winning is winning, and it feels good, man."— NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022
Dan Campbell's post-victory speech will have you ready to run through a wall. (via @NFLFilms)
📺: #HardKnocks with the @Lions available now on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/nk07SvsVmW
The other two coaches in the NFC North don’t have as favorable odds. Matt Lafleur, who has led the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons, is listed at +2500. Matt Eberflus is +4000 to win the award entering his first season at the helm for the Chicago Bears.
Betting trends for NFL Coach of the Year
Nine of the past 10 winners for this award have led their respective team to double-digit wins, the lone exception being Bruce Arians in 2012 when he guided the Indianapolis Colts to a 9-3 clip as an interim head coach. So, all of these coaches exceeded expectations in a big way.
According to the database at sportsoddshistory.com, none of these coaches were on teams with a double-digit projected win total before the season began. Recent history would suggest not betting the preseason favorite to win this award, as Staley’s Chargers have a double-digit win total entering the year.
Last year’s winner, Mike Vrabel, is the only coach in the past 10 years to be on a team with a preseason win total of 9.5 victories. It should be noted that the NFL added an extra regular-season game last year, but all other coaches were on teams with an over/under in the 5.5-8.5 range.
|Year
|Coach of the Year - Team
|Win total
|Final record
|2021
|Mike Vrabel - Titans
|9.5
|12-5
|2020
|Kevin Stefanksi - Browns
|8.5
|11-5
|2019
|John Harbaugh - Ravens
|8.5
|14-2
|2018
|Matt Nagy - Bears
|7.5
|12-4
|2017
|Sean McVay - Rams
|6
|11-5
|2016
|Jason Garrett - Cowboys
|8.5
|13-3
|2015
|Ron Rivera - Panthers
|8.5
|15-1
|2014
|Bruce Arians - Cardinals
|7.5
|11-5
|2013
|Ron Rivera - Panthers
|7.5
|12-4
|2012
|Bruce Arians - Colts
|5.5
|9-3
Betting odds for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year
Below are all of the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds as listed by Caesars:
- Brandon Staley, Chargers: +1300
- Doug Pederson, Jaguars: +1500
- Kyle Shanahan, 49ers: +1500
- Kevin O’Connell, Vikings: +1500
- Mike Vrabel, Titans: +1500
- Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos: +1500
- Sean McVay, Rams +1500
- Dan Campbell, Lions: +1700
- Nick Sirianni, Eagles +1800
- Zac Taylor, Bengals: +1800
- Frank Reich, Colts: +1800
- Sean McDermott, Bills +1800
- Mike McDaniel, Dolphins: +2000
- Brian Daboll, Giants: +2000
- Bill Belichick, Patriots: +2000
- Todd Bowles, Buccaneers: +2000
- Josh McDaniels, Raiders: +2200
- Matt Lafleur, Packers: +2500
- Dennis Allen, Saints: +2500
- Andy Reid, Chiefs: +2500
- John Harbaugh, Ravens: +2500
- Kevin Stefanski, Browns: +2500
- Matt Rhule, Panthers: +3000
- Mike Tomlin, Steelers: +3000
- Ron Rivera, Commanders: +3000
- Mike McCarthy, Cowboys: +3000
- Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals: +3000
- Robert Saleh, Jets: +3500
- Matt Eberflus, Bears: +4000
- Arthur Smith, Falcons: +4500
- Pete Carroll, Seahawks: +6000
- Lovie Smith, Texans: +6000