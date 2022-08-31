2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds: 2 NFC North coaches are popular candidates

With the NFL season just around the corner, it is now or never to place those preseason wagers on popular award markets.

The NFL Coach of the Year race is particularly interesting ahead of the 2022-23 season, because it is completely wide open. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is the preseason favorite at +1300 to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook, which is the official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Minnesota’s first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of six coaches to be tied for second in odds at +1500, joining a group that includes Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Vrabel, Nathaniel Hackett and Sean McVay. Dan Campbell, who took over Detroit last season, has a value of +1700 to win the award.

O’Connell was previously an offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams before he was hired to replace Mike Zimmer after eight years in Minnesota. The Vikings hope O’Connell can get more out of this offense, especially since he used to be Kirk Cousins’ quarterback coach back when they were both in Washington.

Campbell, meanwhile, went 3-13-1 with a -142 point differential in his first year with the Lions. Despite being overmatched from a talent perspective, the Lions never seemed to give up during games last year. The support for this team has continued to grow this summer, especially since Detroit has been featured on this year’s version of Hard Knocks on HBO.

The other two coaches in the NFC North don’t have as favorable odds. Matt Lafleur, who has led the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons, is listed at +2500. Matt Eberflus is +4000 to win the award entering his first season at the helm for the Chicago Bears.

Betting trends for NFL Coach of the Year

Nine of the past 10 winners for this award have led their respective team to double-digit wins, the lone exception being Bruce Arians in 2012 when he guided the Indianapolis Colts to a 9-3 clip as an interim head coach. So, all of these coaches exceeded expectations in a big way.

According to the database at sportsoddshistory.com, none of these coaches were on teams with a double-digit projected win total before the season began. Recent history would suggest not betting the preseason favorite to win this award, as Staley’s Chargers have a double-digit win total entering the year.

Last year’s winner, Mike Vrabel, is the only coach in the past 10 years to be on a team with a preseason win total of 9.5 victories. It should be noted that the NFL added an extra regular-season game last year, but all other coaches were on teams with an over/under in the 5.5-8.5 range.

Year Coach of the Year - Team Win total Final record 2021 Mike Vrabel - Titans 9.5 12-5 2020 Kevin Stefanksi - Browns 8.5 11-5 2019 John Harbaugh - Ravens 8.5 14-2 2018 Matt Nagy - Bears 7.5 12-4 2017 Sean McVay - Rams 6 11-5 2016 Jason Garrett - Cowboys 8.5 13-3 2015 Ron Rivera - Panthers 8.5 15-1 2014 Bruce Arians - Cardinals 7.5 11-5 2013 Ron Rivera - Panthers 7.5 12-4 2012 Bruce Arians - Colts 5.5 9-3

Betting odds for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year

Below are all of the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year odds as listed by Caesars: