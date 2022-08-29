Week 1 college football odds: Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia, more

Nebraska fans are already ready for their next coach, Illinois and Florida State think the rebound is here and Vanderbilt is in first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Yes, college football season has started. Granted, there were only eight games that involved two FBS teams on Saturday, but we still got some games to watch, storylines to follow and spreads to bet on.

Now the going gets really good, really fast. Week 1 is upon us.

This weekend is a glorious five-day feast of college football, with tantalizing appetizers on Thursday and Friday, a Saturday chock full of incredible matchups like Oregon-Georgia, Utah-Florida and Notre Dame-Ohio State, and then even games on Sunday — ready for the Brian Kelly era at LSU? — and Monday nights.

Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 1 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:

(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)

Thursday, Sept. 1

*Stephen F. Austin at Akron, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Pitt (-7.5, o/u 52), 6 p.m., ESPN

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (-21, o/u 59.5), 6 p.m., FS1

Ball State at Tennessee (-35, o/u 68), 6 p.m., SECN

*South Carolina State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Bryant at Florida International, 6 p.m.

*Long Island at Toledo, 6 p.m.

*VMI at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

Louisiana Tech at Missouri (-19.5, o/u 60), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Penn State (-3.5, o/u 53.5) at Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox

*Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN+

*Alabama A&M at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico State at Minnesota (-36.5, o/u 53), 8 p.m., BTN

*Northern Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., Pac-12N

*Cal Poly at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., FS1

*Portland State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State (-22, o/u 54), 6 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Tech (-8.5, o/u 49.5) at Old Dominion, 6 p.m., ESPNU

*Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

*William & Mary at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Temple at Duke (-7, o/u 52), 6:30 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Indiana (-3, o/u 46.5), 7 p.m., FS1

*Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

TCU (-13.5, o/u 56) at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

*Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN

Buffalo at Maryland (-23.5, o/u 63.5), 11 a.m., BTN

Rutgers at Boston College (-7, o/u 48), 11 a.m., ACCN

*Central Connecticut State at UConn, 11 a.m.

North Carolina State (-11, o/u 55) at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

North Carolina (pick ‘em, o/u 56) at Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at Michigan (-30.5, o/u 62), 11 a.m., ABC

*South Dakota State at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1

*Delaware at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN

*Richmond at Virginia, 11:30 a.m.

*Northern Iowa at Air Force, noon

*Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Bowling Green at UCLA (-24, o/u 57.5), 1:30 p.m., Pac-12N

Arizona at San Diego State (-6, o/u 46.5), 2:30 p.m., CBS

*North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN

*Norfolk State at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arkansas (-6, o/u 51.5), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tulsa (-6, o/u 43.5) at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., FS1

UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., Fox

Oregon vs. Georgia (-17, o/u 53), 2:30 p.m. (at Atlanta), ABC

*Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

Houston (-4, o/u 61.5) at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Troy at Ole Miss (-21.5, o/u 58), 3 p.m., SECN

BYU (-12, o/u 58) at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU

*UC-Davis at Cal, 3 p.m.

*Nicholls State at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas State (pick ‘em, o/u 52) at Nevada, 4:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison (-6, o/u 58), 5 p.m., ESPN+

Rice at USC (-33.5, o/u 61.5), 5 p.m., Pac-12N

*Morgan State at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Florida Atlantic (-4, o/u 49.5) at Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Utah (-3, o/u 51) at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Liberty (-3.5, o/u 49.5) at Southern Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Albany at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Illinois State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1

UMass at Tulane (-28.5, o/u 58.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Southeastern at UL-Lafayette, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Grambling at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky (-16, o/u 52.5), 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

*Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

*Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

*South Dakota at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Army at Coastal Carolina (-2.5, o/u 53.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Memphis at Mississippi State (-15, o/u 56), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Utah State at Alabama (-41.5, o/u 62.5), 6:30 p.m., SECN

SMU (-10.5, o/u 68.5) at North Texas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia State at South Carolina (-12.5, o/u 57), 6:30 p.m., SECN/ESPN+

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17.5, o/u 58.5), 6:30 p.m., ABC

UL-Monroe at Texas (-37.5, o/u 64.5), 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Louisville (-4, o/u 57) at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN

*Colgate at Stanford, 7 p.m.

*Murray State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

*Maine at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

*Idaho at Washington State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12N

Kent State at Washington (-21.5, o/u 59.5), 9:30 p.m., FS1

Boise State at Oregon State (-3, o/u 57), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Kentucky (-16, o/u 67.5) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU (-3, o/u 51.5), 6:30 p.m. (at New Orleans), ABC

Monday, Sept. 5

Clemson (-21.5, o/u 49) vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. (at Atlanta), ESPN