Week 1 college football odds: Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia, more

Nebraska fans are already ready for their next coach, Illinois and Florida State think the rebound is here and Vanderbilt is in first place in the Southeastern Conference.
Yes, college football season has started. Granted, there were only eight games that involved two FBS teams on Saturday, but we still got some games to watch, storylines to follow and spreads to bet on.
Now the going gets really good, really fast. Week 1 is upon us.
This weekend is a glorious five-day feast of college football, with tantalizing appetizers on Thursday and Friday, a Saturday chock full of incredible matchups like Oregon-Georgia, Utah-Florida and Notre Dame-Ohio State, and then even games on Sunday — ready for the Brian Kelly era at LSU? — and Monday nights.
Here’s a complete schedule and list of the available Week 1 point spreads and over/under totals at Caesars Sportsbook:
(*no lines available yet for games involving FCS teams)
Thursday, Sept. 1
*Stephen F. Austin at Akron, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Pitt (-7.5, o/u 52), 6 p.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (-21, o/u 59.5), 6 p.m., FS1
Ball State at Tennessee (-35, o/u 68), 6 p.m., SECN
*South Carolina State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+
*Bryant at Florida International, 6 p.m.
*Long Island at Toledo, 6 p.m.
*VMI at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
Louisiana Tech at Missouri (-19.5, o/u 60), 7 p.m., ESPNU
Penn State (-3.5, o/u 53.5) at Purdue, 7 p.m., Fox
*Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN+
*Alabama A&M at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN
New Mexico State at Minnesota (-36.5, o/u 53), 8 p.m., BTN
*Northern Arizona at Arizona State, 9 p.m., Pac-12N
*Cal Poly at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., FS1
*Portland State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Western Michigan at Michigan State (-22, o/u 54), 6 p.m., ESPN
Virginia Tech (-8.5, o/u 49.5) at Old Dominion, 6 p.m., ESPNU
*Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
*William & Mary at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Temple at Duke (-7, o/u 52), 6:30 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Indiana (-3, o/u 46.5), 7 p.m., FS1
*Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+
TCU (-13.5, o/u 56) at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
*Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN
Buffalo at Maryland (-23.5, o/u 63.5), 11 a.m., BTN
Rutgers at Boston College (-7, o/u 48), 11 a.m., ACCN
*Central Connecticut State at UConn, 11 a.m.
North Carolina State (-11, o/u 55) at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN
North Carolina (pick ‘em, o/u 56) at Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Colorado State at Michigan (-30.5, o/u 62), 11 a.m., ABC
*South Dakota State at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1
*Delaware at Navy, 11 a.m., CBSSN
*Richmond at Virginia, 11:30 a.m.
*Northern Iowa at Air Force, noon
*Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Bowling Green at UCLA (-24, o/u 57.5), 1:30 p.m., Pac-12N
Arizona at San Diego State (-6, o/u 46.5), 2:30 p.m., CBS
*North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
*Norfolk State at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arkansas (-6, o/u 51.5), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tulsa (-6, o/u 43.5) at Wyoming, 2:30 p.m., FS1
UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5, o/u 57), 2:30 p.m., Fox
Oregon vs. Georgia (-17, o/u 53), 2:30 p.m. (at Atlanta), ABC
*Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
Houston (-4, o/u 61.5) at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Troy at Ole Miss (-21.5, o/u 58), 3 p.m., SECN
BYU (-12, o/u 58) at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
*UC-Davis at Cal, 3 p.m.
*Nicholls State at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas State (pick ‘em, o/u 52) at Nevada, 4:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison (-6, o/u 58), 5 p.m., ESPN+
Rice at USC (-33.5, o/u 61.5), 5 p.m., Pac-12N
*Morgan State at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Florida Atlantic (-4, o/u 49.5) at Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Utah (-3, o/u 51) at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
Liberty (-3.5, o/u 49.5) at Southern Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN+
*Albany at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN+
*Illinois State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1
UMass at Tulane (-28.5, o/u 58.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+
*Southeastern at UL-Lafayette, 6 p.m., ESPN+
*Grambling at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky (-16, o/u 52.5), 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+
*Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+
*Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN/ESPN+
*South Dakota at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Army at Coastal Carolina (-2.5, o/u 53.5), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Memphis at Mississippi State (-15, o/u 56), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Utah State at Alabama (-41.5, o/u 62.5), 6:30 p.m., SECN
SMU (-10.5, o/u 68.5) at North Texas, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia State at South Carolina (-12.5, o/u 57), 6:30 p.m., SECN/ESPN+
Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17.5, o/u 58.5), 6:30 p.m., ABC
UL-Monroe at Texas (-37.5, o/u 64.5), 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Louisville (-4, o/u 57) at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN
*Colgate at Stanford, 7 p.m.
*Murray State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+
*Maine at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
*Idaho at Washington State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12N
Kent State at Washington (-21.5, o/u 59.5), 9:30 p.m., FS1
Boise State at Oregon State (-3, o/u 57), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Western Kentucky (-16, o/u 67.5) at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Florida State vs. LSU (-3, o/u 51.5), 6:30 p.m. (at New Orleans), ABC
Monday, Sept. 5
Clemson (-21.5, o/u 49) vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. (at Atlanta), ESPN