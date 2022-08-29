MLB betting recap: Phillies heating up at the right time, White Sox continue to slide

The MLB world saw some shake ups this week as teams continue to push toward the playoffs, and it saw several teams that are making that push forward deliver for bettors this past week.

There were also some that didn’t deliver and cost not only bettors, but their own chances at a playoff spot in what was the last week of August as we gear up for the regular season’s final month in September.

With the regular season nearing an end, we profile which teams cashed tickets this past week and which didn’t and also update the top 10 World Series favorites with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Week’s Top Performer: Philadelphia Phillies (6-1 for week, 5-2 run line record)

The Phillies saw All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper return over the weekend, and it was a welcome sight after what was already a successful week. Granted, they were facing the scuffling Pirates and Reds, but the Phillies were the only team to win six games this week and were able to put some distance between themselves and the Padres and Brewers in the NL Wild Card race.

Week’s Worst Performer: Chicago White Sox (1-6 for week, 1-6 run line record)

The White Sox needed a strong showing this week to stay in contention for the AL Central division crown, but they instead scuffled against beatable opponents. They began the week by dropping a make-up contest against the Royals before losing two-out-three to the Orioles and then being swept by the Diamondbacks in what’s now a four-game losing streak.

Clutch Performer: Baltimore Orioles (4-2 for week against fellow contenders with an extra innings win)

The Orioles seem determined to stay in playoff contention despite selling off veterans at the deadline, as they delivered for bettors once again this week against a pair of formidable opponents. They began the week by taking two games against the White Sox, one of which was a clutch victory in 11 innings, followed by some clutch pitching over the weekend to take two-of-three against the Astros.

Bad Beat Specialist: Atlanta Braves (4-2 for week, two blown leads in the eighth inning or later)

The Braves had a shot to top the Phillies as far as having the top performance of the week, but they instead ended up on the bad beat side of things after a pair of brutal losses to the Cardinals this weekend. The first one occurred on Saturday after Kenley Jansen melted down in the ninth, and last night’s game was in hand for the Braves until the Cardinals scored four runs in the eight inning.

Trending Up: St. Louis Cardinals (5-3 for week, now +2200 to win World Series)

Speaking of the Cardinals, this team continues to trend up in what’s no longer looking like a close race for the NL Central title, as they now lead the Brewers by six games. Clutch wins over the Braves this weekend proved that this Cardinals team is ready for the postseason with a nice blend of veterans and young talent, and their World Series odds went from +2800 last week to +2200.

Trending Down: San Diego Padres (2-3 for week, now +2500 to win World Series)

It’s been a nightmare for the Padres since the trade deadline, as one of their marquee acquisitions in Josh Hader has been anything but that. Hader was expected to solidify the Padres bullpen, but he instead melted down to the point where he was stripped of the closer’s role and gave up a whopping six runs yesterday in an ugly loss to the Royals. Their World Series odds went from +1800 last week to +2500.

WORLD SERIES FAVORITES

Los Angeles Dodgers (+350)

Houston Astros (+380)

New York Yankees (+450)

New York Mets (+500)

Atlanta Braves (+900)

Toronto Blue Jays (+1600)

St. Louis Cardinals (+2200)

San Diego Padres (+2500)

Philadelphia Phillies (+3500)

Seattle Mariners (+3500)

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook