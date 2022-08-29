A Great American Ball Park over, plus a pair of strikeout prop plays: Best bets for Aug. 29

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Aug. 29:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB, Cardinals at Reds over 9.5 runs

The odds/bet: -105 ($31.50 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 5:40 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Cardinals-Reds total is set highest among all of tonight’s MLB matchups, but we still see value in taking the over here considering the circumstances.

The Cardinals lineup has been on fire as of late, and they get a dream matchup against journeyman Reds starting pitcher Chase Anderson who’s making his MLB 2022 debut after not having pitched since last season in which he struggled to a 6.75 ERA.

Expect the Cardinals to feast early and often in this one considering it’s at hitter friendly Great American Ballpark, and the Reds lineup should be able to get in on the fun as well with Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas not quite as sharp lately.

MLB STRIKEOUT OVER

The play: Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios over 5.5 strikeouts

The odds/bet: +100 ($20 to win $20)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Cubs at Blue Jays 6:07 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: Jose Berrios hasn’t always delivered consistent results this season, but he’s usually still solid in the strikeouts department.

Berrios is averaging nearly a strikeout an inning despite an ugly 5.28 ERA, and he should be able to continue generating swings and misses tonight against a Cubs lineup that ranks top five in MLB in strikeouts on the season.

Most books had the juice set on Berrios’ over at -120, making the +100 offered by Caesars a nice value.

ANOTHER STRIKEOUT PROP

The play: Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon over 6.5 strikeouts

The odds/bet: -119 ($11.90 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Padres at Giants 8:45 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Our take: While the Padres aren’t among the most strikeout prone lineups, Carlos Rodon has established himself as one of MLB’s top strikeout artists.

Rodon is averaging well over a strikeout an inning and struck out 12 Padres the last time he faced them and has recorded seven or more strikeouts in nine of his past 10 starts.

The Padres lineup isn’t as strikeout prone as it was back then with walk machine Juan Soto in the fold, but Rodon should still be able to generate at least seven Ks.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL preseason: Giants at Jets over 38 (WON $30)

NFL preseason: Lions at Steelers over 39 (LOST $11)

PGA Tour Championship: Justin Thomas top 10 (WON $44)

PGA Tour Championship: Cameron Smith top 10 (LOST $11)

PGA Tour Championship: Sam Burns to win (LOST $5)

PGA Tour Championship: Patrick Cantlay over Jon Rahm in third round (WON $10.50)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$57.50 (3-3)

Final total for the week: +$112.20 (9-6)

Total for August: +$78.70 (29-30)

Total for 2022: -$61.40 (220-245)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).