U.S. Open tennis odds: No Djokovic means wide-open men’s draw; Swiatek favored for women

The year’s fourth tennis Grand Slam event starts Monday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., with the U.S. Open fortnight sure to bring excitement with two of the more wide-open main singles draws in recent memory.

The women’s final is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, with the men’s final the following day. Let’s take a look at the men’s and women’s singles draws, first with some highlights and then a comprehensive look at the odds at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet Chicago Sports.

Men’s glance

The idea of a Grand Slam tennis tournament going into its late stages without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic involved has been a strange concept for a long time.

But unless Nadal overcomes nagging injuries to make a run at this year’s U.S. Open, it could become reality.

Federer isn’t officially retired but hasn’t played since Wimbledon of 2021, after which he underwent a third knee surgery. Djokovic is banned from the U.S. Open, just like he was for this year’s Australian Open, because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nadal is playing, and is even among the favorites for the event at Caesars Sportsbook. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Wimbledon with an abdominal injury and has only played once since, a first-round loss at the ATP Masters event in Cincinnati.

Still, Nadal is listed with +400 odds, the second favorite behind only Daniil Medvedev at +225. Medvedev is the reigning champion at the event but also has had a strange year — after he lost in the Australian final to Nadal and the fourth round of the French Open, Wimbledon banned him and all Russian players because of the war in Ukraine.

Close behind Medvedev and Nadal are Carlos Alcaraz at +500, then Nick Kyrgios at +900, young players who have yet to break through at a Grand Slam.

Of course, that describes almost everyone in the event not named Nadal or Medvedev. Dominic Thiem (+6500) was the 2020 U.S. Open champion, but he missed nine months last year with a wrist injury and has been pedestrian since his return, going 10-11 this year despite skipping several top events.

Women’s glance

On the women’s side, French Open champion Iga Swiatek is a more solid favorite at +350, with the next player listed not until Simona Halep at +750. American Coco Gauff is third at +1400.

Swiatek won 37 consecutive matches, including the final at Roland Garros, but the streak ended against Alize Cornet at Wimbledon, and she’s just 4-3 since then, not reaching the semifinals at any of her three post-Wimbledon entries. She also has never won a Grand Slam event outside of her two French Open titles.

Other women’s players are equally hard to pin down as they fight to fill the void left by the sudden retirement of world No. 1 Ash Barty after she won the Australian Open. Reigning champion Emma Raducanu (+2000) has battled some injuries in practice. Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina (+1800) is just 4-3 since her triumph at the All-England Club. Madison Keys (+3500) beat Swiatek and Rybakina at Cincinnati but has only played in one Grand Slam final — five years ago in Flushing Meadows.

Naomi Osaka (+2000) is a four-time Grand Slam champion but skipped Wimbledon and is just 2-5 since reaching the final of the Miami Open in March.

And then there’s Serena Williams, the living legend who strongly hinted she would retire after this event. Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one behind Margaret Court for the all-time record, but the 40-year-old Williams won’t have (m)any more chances after this. Oddsmakers at Caesars have installed her as a 50/1 long shot, but she’ll be a sentimental favorite.

