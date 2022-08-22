Taking the under on NFL preseason action and an MLB contest: Best Bets for Aug. 22

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Aug. 22:

TOP PLAY

The play: Falcons at Jets under 38 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: Week 2 of the NFL preseason has seen more totals go under than over unlike in Week 1, and we’re expecting the under trend to continue in the final preseason matchup of the week.

Neither the Jets or the Falcons have inspiring offenses to begin with, and they’ll both be without key pieces in this one, especially the Jets since they’re currently without quarterback Zach Wilson after he injured his knee in last week’s preseason contest.

Wilson luckily avoided a serious injury, but that will likely have head coach Robert Salah reluctant to play his starters deep into the game, and the Falcons will also be without their first round rookie wide receiver Drake London after he suffered a knee injury in last week’s contest.

With neither offense at full strength, this one should stay under the total of 38.

MLB UNDER

The play: Brewers at Dodgers under eight runs

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 9:10 p.m. (MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings)

Our take: The Dodgers and Brewers had several low-scoring affairs in their four-game series against each other last week, and tonight’s contest is setting up to continue that trend.

The Dodgers have Julio Urias taking the mound, who’s become a dark horse Cy Young candidate with a strong second half performance, and the Brewers will be starting Eric Lauer, who’s pitched well as of late and held the potent Dodgers lineup to one run the last time he faced them.

With both starting pitchers looking strong and the bullpens typically steady, this one should go well under the total of eight runs.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

PGA BMW Championship: Corey Conners to have better fourth round than Denny McCarthy (WON $30)

English Premier League: Chelsea-Leeds United (WON $10)

PGA BMW Championship, Jon Rahm to finish top 10 (WON $20.60)

Sunday’s profit/loss: +$60.60 (3-0)

Total for the week: +$33.50 (9-6

Total for August: -$32.50 (20-24)

Total for 2022: -$172.60 (211-239)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)